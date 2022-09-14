The Shakopee girls tennis team reeled off five straight wins after a loss in their season opener.

The Sabers won three of four singles matches in a 4-3 home win over Mound Westonka Sept. 12 in a battle of Section 2AA squads. Shakopee went into the contest off a 4-3 win at Lakeville North Sept 8 to improve to 3-1 in the South Suburban Conference.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

