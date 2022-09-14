The Shakopee girls tennis team reeled off five straight wins after a loss in their season opener.
The Sabers won three of four singles matches in a 4-3 home win over Mound Westonka Sept. 12 in a battle of Section 2AA squads. Shakopee went into the contest off a 4-3 win at Lakeville North Sept 8 to improve to 3-1 in the South Suburban Conference.
Five returning seniors are back for the Sabers from last year's 10-win squad that also won six league matches. Lily Allen is one of them and she is ranked No. 8 in the Class AA individual rankings.
Allen won in straight sets (6-1, 6-3) in Shakopee's win over Mound Westonka. Sophomore Ava Kale won at the No. 3 spot (7-6, 6-4), while senior Julia Witt was victorious at No. 4 (7-6, 6-3).
Shakopee's one victory in doubles came from junior Olivia Pawlicki and senior Ella Terhorst, winning in straight sets at No. 2 (6-1, 6-3).
Against Lakeville North, the Sabers again were strong in singles, getting three wins. The match came down to No. 2 singles where senior Cambelle Jossart won in three sets (4-6, 7-5, 6-2).
Kale won at No. 3 (6-3, 6-1), as did Witt at No. 4 (6-4, 6-2).
In doubles, Shakopee's victory came at the No. 1 spot with seniors Emma Zauhar and Molly Morrow winning in straight sets (6-3, 7-5).
The Sabers' one loss on the season was 6-1 to No. 7-ranked Lakeville South in SSC play. Shakopee followed with a 7-0 home win over Chaska, a section foe, and league wins over both Rosemount (5-2) and Farmington (7-0).
The Sabers won in straight sets in all four singles matches against Farmington. Allen rolled at the No. 1 spot (6-0, 6-0), followed by Jossart at No. 2 (6-1, 7-6), Kale at No. 3 (6-2, 6-1) and Witt at No. 4 (6-2, 6-1).
Zauhar and Morrow won in three sets in No. 1 doubles for Shakopee (4-6, 6-0, 10-7). Pawlicki and Terhorst rolled at No. 2 (6-3, 6-1), as did senior Shivani Prabhu and ninth grader Vanessa Phan at No. 3 (6-1, 6-0).
Singles wins for the Sabers against Rosemount came from Allen at No. 1 (6-0, 6-1), Jossart at No. 2 (4-6, 6-1, 6-3), Kale at No. 3 (6-1, 7-5) and Witt at No. 4 (6-1, 6-1).
The one doubles victory went to Pawlicki and Terhorst at No. 2 (6-3, 6-4).
Meanwhile, in the Class AA team poll, Minnetonka, the defending Class AA state champions, is ranked No. 1. The Skippers are the team to beat again in Section 2AA, but they are not the only ranked team in the section.
Eden Prairie is ranked No. 8, and the Sabers will end the regular season Sept. 28 on the road against the Eagles.
The Section 2AA team tournament will start Oct. 3 with the title match Oct. 11 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Other teams in the field include Prior Lake, Chanhassen, Hutchinson, Jordan, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Mankato West, Mankato East/Loyola, Marshall, New Prague, New Ulm, St. Peter, Waconia and Worthington.
The Section 2AA individual tournament starts Oct. 13 with the first two rounds. The semifinals and title matches for both doubles and singles will be Oct. 18 in St. Peter.
Minnetonka has three singles players ranked individually in Class AA — No. 1 Sarah Shahbaz, No. 2 Kelsey Phillips and No. 7 Karina Elvestrom.