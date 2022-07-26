The Sub-State 3 playoffs started off well for the Shakopee American Legion baseball team.
Third-seeded Shakopee opened with a 12-1 win in five innings over sixth-seeded Excelsior July 20 and followed that with a 13-7 triumph over seventh-seeded Chanhassen the next day.
But that’s where the fun ended.
Top-seeded Edina earned a 5-2 win over Shakopee in the winners bracket final July 22, before fourth-seeded Eden Prairie ended Shakopee’s bid for a state berth with a 7-5 victory in the losers bracket the next day.
Shakopee finished the summer with a 13-9 overall record.
In the loss to Edina, Shakopee had a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but that’s where the wheels came off. Edina scored five runs, only two of which were earned, to take control.
Alex Duncan was saddled with the loss, working 5 2/3 innings and allowing five runs (two earned) on nine hits while striking out three. Max Hopkins got the final out of the sixth inning.
Duncan had an RBI single for Shakopee in the first inning. He also drove in the second run in the fifth inning, finishing 2 for 3 with a double. Tyler Ho also doubled and a scored run, while Ashton Pauly also had a hit and a run scored.
Caden Lang finished 3 for 3 for Shakopee.
Against Eden Prairie, it was a 3-3 game after five innings. Eden Prairie scored a run in the top of the sixth and added three more in the seventh to go 7-3.
Ho took the loss on the mound, working six innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits with one strikeout. Lang worked the seventh inning, giving up three runs (one earned).
Shakopee had four doubles in the loss. Brandon Doble had one of them going 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Ben Turcotte finished 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Duncan also doubled and drove in a run, while Lang finished 2 for 2 with a double and a run scored.
In beating Chanhassen, Shakopee banged out 14 hits with Ho going 4 for 5 with a double, triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. Lang ended up 2 for 4 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored, while Duncan was 3 for 3 with four RBIs.
Pauly finished 1 for 3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, while John Sullivan was 2 for 3 with a double and four runs scored. Turcotte also had an RBI, going 2 for 4.
Sullivan got the win, working 4 2/3 innings while giving up seven runs (one earned) with six strikeouts. Turcotte finished the game, working 2 1/3 scoreless innings with one strikeout.
Against Excelsior, a six-run third inning put Shakopee up 9-1. Lang led the offense, finishing 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Sullivan doubled and drove in two runs.
Wynn Strait finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs, while Vinny Schleper went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. Ho was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored, while Turcotte and Doble both had RBIs.
Schleper worked four innings for the win, allowing one run while striking out seven. Strait pitched one scoreless frame, striking out three.