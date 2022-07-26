The Sub-State 3 playoffs started off well for the Shakopee American Legion baseball team.

Third-seeded Shakopee opened with a 12-1 win in five innings over sixth-seeded Excelsior July 20 and followed that with a 13-7 triumph over seventh-seeded Chanhassen the next day.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events