The Shakopee legion baseball team is off to strong start this summer.
The team has won 10 of its first 14 games, including a 6-0 win at Prior Lake June 29. Vinny Schleper and Luke Witts combined on a five-hit shutout, striking out five.
Shakopee went into the game off of a 10-1 home win over Waconia June 28 and a 9-5 loss at Chanhassen June 24. The team also earned a 13-5 victory at Eden Prairie June 23.
The 96-team Gopher Classic is set for July 9-13. Shakopee is in a six-team pool with Sartell, Bemidji, Rapid City, Millard South, Nebraska and Coon Rapids. The pool games are at St. John's University in Collegeville.
For complete brackets, go to excelsiorlegionbaseball.org.
In the win over Prior Lake, Schleper pitched four innings for the win, allowing three hits and striking out one. Witts fanned four batters in three innings of work, giving up two hits.
Joe Roder led the Shakopee offense with a double and three RBIs. Alex Broholm and Christian Fielder each had two hits and drove in a run, while John Sullivan had a hit and two runs scored.
Against Waconia, Shakopee led 9-1 after three innings and never looked back.
Roder finished 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. Jaden Case doubled and drove in a run, while Fielder also had an RBI.
Tayden Fredericks finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs, while Sullivan was for 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Broholm, Witts and Jacob Skogrand also had RBIs.
Skrogrand went three innings for the win, allowing one unearned run while fanning two. Roder tossed four shutout innings in relief, striking out six.
In beating Eden Prairie, Shakopee banged out 15 hits. Broholm had a pair of doubles, finishing 3 fo 5 with three RBIs. Fredericks doubled and drove in two runs, while Schelper also doubled.
Skrogrand finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs, while Ethan Hintz was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Aaron Lee and Foster Mack also drove in a run.
Case pitched five innings for the win, allowing five runs (two earned) while fanning eight. Lee pitched two scoreless frames striking out two.
In the loss to Chanhassen, Shakopee scored all five its runs in the bottom of the seventh inning down 9-0.
Witts finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the offense, while Case and Broholm also drove in runs. Fielder had a double.
Hintz took the loss, working three innings and giving four runs while fanning four. Jakob Boran pitched two innings of relief, allowing three unearned runs with three strikeouts. Sullivan worked two innings giving up two runs (one earned) while adding three strikeouts.
This year's 16-team state legion tournament will start July 29 and finish Aug. 1 at St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.