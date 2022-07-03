It's been a tough summer so far for the Shakopee Coyotes.
Shakopee dropped 14 of 15 games when it entered the Fourth of July break, including a 22-2 setback at home to the St. Patrick Irish June 29 in Dakota-Rice-Scott League play June 29
The Coyotes' lone victory this summer is 6-5 over Lonsdale back on May 20. Since then, the team has dropped 12 straight games, giving up 10 or more runs in eight of them.
The regular season will end for Shakopee July 27 at St. Benedict in league action. The 11-team Region 3C playoffs start July 28 with the first round with the top-five seeds getting byes into the double-elimination second round, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 5.
Four of the 11 teams from the section will make the Class C state field.
The last time Shakopee made state was in 2016 when it qualified for a second straight year. The Coyotes also qualified in 1999, 2002 and 2012.
The other 10 teams from Region 3C are all from the DRS league — New Market, St. Patrick, Montgomery, New Prague, Union Hill, St. Benedict, Webster, Lonsdale, Prior Lake and Veseli.
For more information on the Region 3C playoffs, go to drs.leagues.mnbaseball.org.
This year's 48-team Class C state tournament will be held in Dundas, Faribault and Miesville with first-round action starting Aug. 19.
In the Coyotes' lone victory, Zak Hoffman led the offense going 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Jeff Hohenstein doubled and drove in a run, while Gage Bergman had a hit and two RBIs.
Ben Fredenburg finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the Coyotes, while Andy Lazzari had a hit and run scored.
Chris Isensee pitched 2 2/3 innings to earn the victory on the mound, allowing two runs with four strikeouts. Hoffman got the save, getting the final two outs of the game.
Cody Pamperin started for Shakopee and went three scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Alec Pauly worked 2 2/3 innings of relief, giving up three runs (one earned) with one strikeout.