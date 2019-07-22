Come Support Shakopee Football at the Saber Nation Event on Friday, Aug. 16 at Vaughan Field from 6 to 8 p.m.
All youth, flag and high school football players will participate in running through the tunnel, group exercises and scrimmages.
There will also be an opportunity to purchase Saber gear from the Valley Sports concession shop, raffle tickets to win Saber gear with proceeds going to “Tackle Cancer”, and food vendors with meal specials between $5 to 10.
The whole community is welcome to enjoy the evening and support Shakopee Football.