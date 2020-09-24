Zachary Susee has a knack for scoring goals for the Shakopee boys soccer team.
Through eight games, the senior has a team-best 16 goals while adding eight assists. The Sabers are tied for first with Lakeville North in the South Suburban Conference standings with a 5-0-1 mark.
Those two teams meet Oct. 1 in Lakeville at 5 p.m. with the winner likely claiming the league crown.
The Sabers (5-1-2 overall) have never won a SSC crown since joining the league at the start of the 2014-15 school year. The last league title for Shakopee came in 2010 when it won the now-defunct Missota Conference.
"The work our guys did in the offseason has been key to our success," Sabers coach Jon Poppen said. "We had a good turnout at the training that we could do this summer and it is paying off. Every returning player has improved and new players have been able to step in and make a difference.
"The skill they developed has allowed them to make position adjustments on the fly," Poppen added. "Three to four key players have played in different positions and their willingness and flexibility to adapt has allowed us to field strong line ups."
Shakopee had a combined record of 8-33-4 in its first five seasons in the SSC. The Sabers broke through last fall with a 7-1-1 mark, which tied them for second place.
Net skills
Susee led Shakopee last year with 18 goals and nine assists as the team finished with 14 wins (14-3-1).
"Zach is dynamic on the dribble and dangerous near the net," Poppen said. "A lot of guys are fast but the skill he has at top speed is tough for defenders to match. He gets defenders off balance and keeps them guessing.
"Once in front of the net, he is composed and can pick out corners," Poppen added. "He finishes at a high rate."
Senior Tyler Grausnick has seven goals and four assists for the Sabers through eight games. He had Susee are making a difficult one-two punch for opposing teams to defend.
"Tyler's control of the ball and creativity keeps defenders guessing," Poppen said. "He is good around the net too."
In the midfield, Poppen said seniors Broc Dollerschell and John Kroll had led the way, along with senior Matthew Scalf.
Senior Tommy Marker is a returning starter on defense, while junior Nathan Drake moved back to defense this fall after playing an attacking position last year.
"Both (Broc and John) can cover a lot of ground and have been disciplined to keep our shape. so we can swing the ball and slow down counter attacks," Poppen said. "When they enter the attack, they combine and create opportunities for us. Matthew is another in the middle who has stepped in and played the role well. His discipline balances us out when we are sending numbers forward. In the back
"Tommy has helped guide a young group," Poppen added. "Defense was our big question mark coming into the year and they are becoming a solid group."
Last fall, the Sabers won their first Section 2AA playoff game since 2010, beating Prior Lake 3-1 in the quarterfinals. Shakopee fell 2-0 to Minnetonka in the semifinals.
There will be playoff soccer this fall despite the coronavirus pandemic. The postseason structure has not yet been set, nor has a state tournament.
Poppen said his team has handled all of the adversity that COVID-19 has created for his and other fall sports teams.
"We were just happy to be given the opportunity to play," he said. "We follow the guidelines and continue to keep our fingers crossed that everyone stays healthy."