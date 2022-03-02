Barracuda Swim

Barracuda Aquatics Club will be hosting a swim school to help young swimmers achieve their goals.

There are two, three-class sessions set for March 21, 24, 25 at Oak Grove Middle School in Bloomington and March 28 and 30 and April 1 at Shakopee West Middle School.

The time for both sessions is 6:15 to 7 p.m., and the cost is $40 per swimmer who is five years of age and older.

BAC has been a part of the Bloomington since 1961 and Shakopee since 1993, and is kids-first competitive program. Coaches and instructors have over 100 years of combined competitive swimming experience.

For more information or to register, contact Paula Lee at 612-709-9699 or at swimlaughgrow@yahoo.com or go to baccudas.org/cuda-swim-school.

