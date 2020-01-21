The annual Shakopee Youth Baseball summer registration meeting and on-line store will take place Sunday, Jan. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Shakopee West Middle School.
Uniform, cap, and apparel sizing will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. and the traveling informational meeting will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. in the auditorium. The meeting is designed for those who are new to traveling baseball especially 9 and 10-year-olds. Parents and players are encouraged to attend.
The association will also have an used baseball equipment exchange at registration night on Sunday, Jan. 26. If you have any gently-used baseball pants, helmets, gloves, bats, or baseball equipment that you would like to donate, please bring them to the West Middle School cafeteria between 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday evening. Families are welcome to take any equipment their sons can use for free during this exchange.
There is no requirement to donate anything in order to take anything. Any equipment not taken at this time will be placed out at our second equipment exchange on March 21 at West Middle School cafeteria.
If you have a baseball bat to donate, put it in the equipment exchange. If you have recently purchased a high-quality bat that is still a legal bat for travel ball use, and your son either grew out of it or the bat is no longer legal for his current age group, you may contact Allen Larson at savagelarsons@yahoo.com to place it on our SYBA website for sale.
For more information, go to the website www.shakopeeyouthbaseball.com.