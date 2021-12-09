There's plenty of talent back for the Shakopee boys basketball team to make another state run this winter.
The Sabers return their top two scorers from last year's team that finished 17-6 overall, won the Section 2AAAA title and made it all the way to the state semifinals before losing to eventual champion Wayzata.
There was no third-place game at state last because the COVID-19 pandemic altered the regular season and the state format. Shakopee played only South Suburban Conference games during the regular season and finished second in the league standings with a 13-5 mark.
So what's the goal for this season with four returning starters back in seniors Nick Katona, Cade McGraw, Sam West and Quinten Snell? It's not just about winning another section crown.
"Our hope is that our players learn lifelong lessons, create lifelong memories and friendships as well as learn a work ethic to be successful on and off the court," Shakopee coach Jacob Dammann said. "Our daily is to goal is to have fun, give energy to those around us and compete as hard as we can."
"Season-long goals include, but are not limited to, striving to reach our own program's standard of excellence," Dammann added.
The Sabers opened the season with an easy 84-52 non-conference home over Robbinsdale Armstrong Dec. 8. Katona led the way with 21 points, while West finished with 17 and McGraw scored 11.
McGraw led Shakopee in scoring last season at 12.0 points per game, followed by Katona at 11.7.
Sophomore Jalen Langsy scored nine points for the Sabers in beating Armstrong, while Snell and junior Chandler Rose, Jr. each had seven. Senior Josh Magin chipped in five points, while senior Yonis Mohamud had three.
Sophomore Isaac Snell and junior Garrison Monroe are also expected to contribute to the Sabers this winter.
Dammann said grit, depth and leadership will be a team strength.
"We have a tough group of skilled athletes who are ready to meet the challenges of both the SSC and Section 2AAAA schedules," Dammann said. "The rosters depth and understanding of championship-level basketball create a strong foundation to start (the season)."
Shakopee opened at No. 4 in the first Class 4A state rankings, while Wayzata is No. 1. The Sabers are the only Section 2AAAA team ranked, while the SSC has three ranked squads, including No. 5 Lakeville North and No. 6 Eastview.
The Sabers have a rematch with Wayzata on the road Dec. 14. Shakopee opens the SSC season Dec. 21 at home versus Rosemount.
Section 2AAAA will be strong again; it is every year.
Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Chaska, Chanhassen, Edina, Prior Lake and Waconia are in the field with Shakopee. The Sabers beat Chaska for the title last winter to earn their first state berth since 2015.
The Sabers were also state qualifiers in 2014.
Shakopee made six straight trips to state in Class 3A starting in 2000, including winning the title in 2005. The next season the Sabers made the move to Class 4A.
This year's Section 2AAAA tournament will start March 9 with quarterfinals play. The semifinals are March 18 and the title game will be March 22. The higher seed is at home throughout the postseason.
The Class 4A state tournament is set for March 21-26 at a site yet to be determined.