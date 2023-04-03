The Shakopee baseball team has the talent to get back to the Section 2AAAA title game this spring.
But can the Sabers break down the state door? Chanhassen denied Shakopee the crown last year with a 2-0 victory in the winner-take-all final.
Shakopee finished the season with a 14-12 overall record (10-8 in the South Suburban Conference). The team was seeking its first trip to state in 37 years.
The last time the Sabers were there was 1983.
Shakopee coach Thomas Schleper believes his team is capable of being right in the thick of the SSC and section title chases. The Sabers will need to replace eight seniors from last year's team.
"It's important to get off to a fast start," Schleper said. "(Due to the weather), we will likely be playing game one for the first time on an actual field, so we have to take advantage of indoor practices as best we can."
The late spring could force the Sabers, and the rest of the teams in the state, into some May doubleheaders, so pitching depth will be important.
Shakopee has a standout at the top of their rotation in senior Jaden Case. The left-hander struck out 53 batters in 49 innings of work last spring.
Senior Jordan La Tour, junior Jack Morris and sophomore Nick Johnson will also be part of the rotation. Morris had 39 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings last season.
Senior Alex Duncan looks to lead the Sabers at the plate. He hit. 301 last year with 10 extra-base hits. Juniors Connor McGee and seniors Tyler Ho, Wynn Strait and Ryan Vosper will also be key part of the offense, along with seniors Ben Turcotte and Caden Lang.
Senior Dylan Stuwe, junior Landon Heller and sophomore Tanner Heller could also see some time on the mound, along with Duncan. Junior Charlie Toenges and senior Nick Briggs are the Sabers' catchers.
"We need to see hitters step up and deliver," Schleper said. "We have a solid mix of aggressive speed and pop in our lineup with Ho, Strait and Case leading the way, and Duncan, Vosper, and McGee providing some pop.
"We will need to figure out our best outfield depth and rotations with some of them pitching, and we will need to develop a strong defensive catcher to handle our pitching staff," Schleper added.
In the SSC, Farmington is the defending champion. The Sabers tied for fourth last year with Eagan.
Section 2AAAA is always strong with the likes of Chanhassen and Minnetonka, the last two champions, leading the way. Eden Prairie, Prior Lake and Chaska are also in the field, along with Waconia and Bloomington Jefferson.
Shakopee is scheduled to end the regular season May 24 at home versus Waconia. Section play starts May 26 with the title game set for June 5.
The first two rounds of the Class 4A state tournament are June 13-14 at CHS Field in St. Paul. The title game is June 16 at Target Field in Minneapolis. Stillwater beat Farmington in last year's title game.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
