The Shakopee baseball team has the talent to get back to the Section 2AAAA title game this spring.

But can the Sabers break down the state door? Chanhassen denied Shakopee the crown last year with a 2-0 victory in the winner-take-all final.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events