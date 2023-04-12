Lauren Huschka

Lauren Huschka is back for Shakopee this season as the team will try to improve on last year's 6-9 overall record.

 Photo by Rick Olson

Is this the spring the Shakopee girls lacrosse team takes the next step?

The Sabers return a lot of talent from last year's squad that finished 6-9 overall, 2-5 in the South Suburban Conference, falling 16-5 to Eden Prairie in the Section 2 quarterfinals.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

