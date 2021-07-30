Taylor Koenen still gets the feels when entering the gymnasium at Shakopee High School. A place where many of her more than 2,000 career points were scored on the basketball court over five varsity seasons.
It is home. Even after playing four seasons at the University of North Carolina. Even after playing professional basketball in Switzerland this past year.
So it is only fitting that home is where Koenen plans to host a basketball camp at the Shakopee High School Fieldhouse on Aug. 11 and 12. A six-hour camp for girls of all skillsets to learn and get to know Shakopee’s most decorated basketball player.
Koenen, the 2016 Gatorade Minnesota Girls Basketball Player of the Year, holds eight school records including career points, three-pointers, rebounds, assists and steals.
“I worked camps all four years at North Carolina, so this is something I’ve been thinking about for a while,” said Koenen. Former Shakopee Activities Director John Janke approached Koenen about hosting a camp in western Wisconsin where he is a coach, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19.
“I felt like I should host it in Shakopee. I really want to create some excitement in the area. I have a ton of memories at Shakopee and I really see this as a way to give back,” Koenen added.
The camp, priced at $100, is set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 11 for fourth through seventh graders, and at the same time on Aug. 12 for eighth through 12th graders.
“We’re going to have the girls do the same drills I’ve been doing (in college and professionally). There’s going to be a take home packet with the drills so they can practice on their own. I’d also like to do a Q&A, let girls ask me questions, ask me about my experiences. Really give them a taste of what the last five years have been like,” Koenen said.
TAKING HER GAME HIGHER
Koenen spent the last year overseas in the Swiss Basketball League, averaging 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals for a team that went undefeated in league play.
Koenen and her team, BCF Elfic Fribourg, won four tournaments, advancing to the Euro Cup elite eight for the first time in Switzerland history.
“It was amazing. I couldn’t have asked for a better first season professionally,” Koenen said.
Reporters were intrigued from the start with Koenen. While most of the players were Swiss, and had a primary language of French, Koenen was often the spotlight in the media.
“They really catered to us imports. They treated us so well. Reporters were always asking about North Carolina. They were familiar with Michael Jordan and UNC,” Koenen said.
While a Tar Heel, Koenen played in all 125 games during her four seasons, starting 106, including every game in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She became the second player in program history with 1,200 career points, 800 career rebounds, 300 career assists and 100 career 3-pointers.
Koenen has plans to play professionally in Spain this upcoming fall and winter with the ultimate goal of making a WNBA roster in 2022. She was invited to multiple camps this season, but she was unable to attend due to her overseas contract.
“Playing in the WNBA is my ultimate goal. I’ll be playing in Spain this year. I have to report on Sept. 1. But, yeah, the WNBA is something I am shooting for. I plan to make that a reality,” Koenen said.
The reality is there are 12 WNBA teams and 12 spots on a team.
“There’s no room for error,” she said.
SKILL DEVELOPMENT
Koenen said being exposed to the game early on was important for her.
“When you’re young, you’re super impressionable. I grew up with a ton of male coaches, and that was fine for me, I enjoyed my coaches, but I see this as an opportunity to pave the way for girls,” Koenen said.
She said things changed for her when she began to focus on skill development. That is what Koenen will focus on with her camp.
Koenen said an anonymous donor has gifted a scholarship to a player of need.
“I’d love to find someone who needs help with the camp fee. Someone who’s passionate about basketball,” Koenen said. Those interested in applying for the scholarship can email her at camps.tk1@gmail.com. Make sure to include why you love basketball.