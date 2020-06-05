After four successful years as a part of the University of North Carolina women's basketball program, Taylor Koenen is set to start the next phase in her hoops career.
Koenen, who graduated from North Carolina earlier this month with a degree in business administration, has signed a contract with BCF Elfic Fribourg Basket, a professional team based in Fribourg, Switzerland, the University announced.
"I am super excited for the opportunity to continue doing what I love at the professional level," Koenen said. "I am so grateful that basketball is giving me the platform to transition out of college, travel the world, and compete at a high level all in one. I am so excited to get started and thankful for this opportunity."
At this point, she plans to travel to Europe in early September to prepare for the start of the season in October.
In her four years at UNC, Koenen played in all 125 games and started 106, including every game in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
As a senior in 2019-20, she served as team captain and led UNC in scoring with 14.7 points per game, up from 9.6 points per game as a junior. She earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honorable mention recognition and was selected for the All-ACC Academic Team for the third year in a row.
As a senior, the 6-2 guard displayed her versatility by ranking among the ACC's top 15 in points, assists, field goal percentage, steals, assist/turnover ratio and defensive rebounds in the season's final statistics. She set new single-game career highs for scoring, field goals, three-pointers, free throws and steals in 2019-20 and was recognized with UNC's Rammy Award for Female Breakthrough Athlete.
"Taylor made an indelible impact on the Carolina women's basketball program," UNC coach Courtney Banghart said. "A true scholar-athlete, she embodied what being a Tar Heel is all about. Her numbers on the court speak for themselves and rank her near the top of all who have worn the Carolina blue.
"As our captain in her senior season, she brought consistency and was steadfast in her commitment to the program. Now as a professional, she is eager to continue to grow her game and will be a great asset to her new team. This team will sure miss her, but we'll be watching and cheering along from afar."