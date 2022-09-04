Elko Speedway

There were five divisions of racing at Elko Speedway Sept. 3 with 10 different drivers earning feature wins. 

 Image by The Racing Connection

Ten different drivers earned checkered flags in racing action at Elko Speedway Sept. 3.

Chad Walen of Prior Lake won the second Late Models feature, but he still trails Jacob Goede of Carver in the season points chase. With 832 points, Goede is 28 points ahead of Walen with three Saturdays left on the New Market oval.

