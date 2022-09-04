Ten different drivers earned checkered flags in racing action at Elko Speedway Sept. 3.
Chad Walen of Prior Lake won the second Late Models feature, but he still trails Jacob Goede of Carver in the season points chase. With 832 points, Goede is 28 points ahead of Walen with three Saturdays left on the New Market oval.
Goede has won the last eight Late Models points championships. He finished third in the second feature and fourth in the first one where Jeremy Wolff of Chaska claimed the top spot.
Walen was fifth in the first feature. Bryce Blohm of Prior Lake was second in the first race and 10th in the second one.
Blohm is seventh in the points standings (637), while Wolff is in fifth place (738).
In Thunder Cars, Dillon Sellner of Randolph and Matt Wiebusch of Lonsdale won the two features, respectively. Adam Wiebusch of Shakopee ended up fifth in the first race and sixth in the second one.
Tony Holm of Prior Lake finished 10th and eighth, respectively.
Sellner sits atop the points standings with 931 points, 20 better than Conrad Jorgenson of Lakeville. Brent Kane of Lonsdale is third (868), while Adam Wiebusch is fourth (810) and Holm is eighth (590).
In Legends, Colin Stocker of Farmington leads the point race with 866 points. That's 32 better than Baiden Heskett of Hastings. Jon Lemke of Savage is third (745), while Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee sit in the fifth spot (609).
In Sept. 3 action, Brockhouse won the qualifying heat and was seventh in the second feature. That was won by Robert Carter of Lakeville.
Tyler Ledbetter of Oak Park Heights won the first feature with Tim Brockhouse of Shakopee taking second.
In Power Stocks, Thomas Doten of St. Paul won the first feature, while Jesse Fischer of Eagan claimed the second one. Micheal Stoer of Prior Lake was runner-up in the first race and fifth in the second one.
Drew Skaja of Burnsville ended up 10th in the second feature and 13th in the first one.
In the points standings, Stoer is in second place. He's 28 points behind Nick Oxborough of Lakeville. Joe Prusak of Clayton, Wisconsin is third (845).
In Bandoleros, Danny of Mann of Elko leads the points chase with 647 points. That's 13 better than Mark Anderson of Arden Hills. Ayden Brockhouse of Shakopee is fourth (588), while Jake Lipinksi of Jordan is eighth (474).
Mann won the first feature Sept. 3, while Ayden Brockhouse was sixth and Lipinksi took eighth. Anderson claimed the second feature with Lipinski in third and Brockhouse in sixth.
The racing season ends Sept. 24. Stormy weather canceled Aug. 27 racing action at Elko.