With last week's cancellation of spring sports in Minnesota, the Shakopee senior athletes will not get to compete in their final season in school.
With that in mind, the Shakopee Valley News will run lists of all the seniors on the spring teams. If possible lists will include positions and college choice. (The lists are provided by the coaches of the respective teams.)
Baseball
- Tommy Bazzarre - Catcher
- Allex Ege - Pitcher; Dakota County Technical College
- Wilson Mack
- Connor Masloski - Infield/Pitcher
- Jack Schleper - Outfield; St. John's University
- Zach Schultz - Second base; DCTC
- Owen Seppanen - Infield/Pitcher
- Gavin Stadler - Pitcher/First base; St. John's University
- Eli Temp - Outfield
- Jackson Toenges - First Base
- Jaymeson Ungar - Outfield/Pitcher; St. John's University
- Thomas Wilkie - Pitcher
- Zach Winterfeldt - Infield
Softball
- Megan Guckeen, Outfield, St. Norbert College.
- Allison Lassiter, Pitcher, Iowa State University.
- Payton Marker, Pitcher, College of St. Benedict.
Girls Golf
- Aisha Shaikh - University of Minnesota-Rochester.
- Grace Jakusz - University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Boys Lacrosse
- Ronnie Gunter Jr. - Midfield; Drexel University.
- Adam Bjelland - Defense; University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
- Aaron Olson - Goalie
- Brady Grommesch - Defense; St. Cloud State University.
- Brady Roegiers - Attack/Midfield; Normandale Commnity College.
Girls Lacrosse
- Ali Styba - Monmouth University.
- Holly Eckers - University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
- Chloe Everson - Northern Michigan University.
- Paris Schook - Montana state University.
- Sidney Hearn - Stevenson University.
- Paige McNeil - Sacred Heart University.
Trap Shooting
- Faith Johnson - The Atelier Academy of Beauty.
- Andrew Hofer - Utah State University.
- Michael McCartney
- Riley McCartney - Marine Corps.
- Alexander Nelson - Dakota County Technical College.
- Morgan Reinbold - Dunwoody College of Technology.
- Ella Dellwo - South Dakota State University.
- Madeleine Larson - University of Minnesota.
- Ben Lamp - University of Wisconsin-Stout.
- Justin Malovrh - Normandale CC/University of Madison.
- Max Ries - Alexandria Technical College.
- Mason Klehr
- Tristan Shanks
- Weston Dusoski
- Trace Eddington
Boys Tennis
- Kess Okoh - University of Minnesota.
- Levi Piper - University of Minnesota or Drake University.
- Aditya Prabhu - University of Minnesota.
- Rohan Sastri - University of Washington.
- Vaibhav Shriole
- Connor Figg
Track and Field
- Travis Barrett – Throws/Sprints; Minnesota State University-Mankato.
- Carter Broze - Sprints/Triple Jump; Kansas State University.
- Jack Casey – Throws/Sprints; MSU-Mankato.
- Riley Connell – Throws/Sprints/Hurdles; University of Denver
- Joseph Forkuo Jr. – Sprints/Long Jump; Gustavus Adolphus College.
- Alexandra Handt - Distance; Iowa State University.
- Annabelle Handt - Distance; Collegel of St. Benedict.
- Jason Hill - Mid-Distance; Michigan State University.
- Simon Horning - Distance; University of Minnesota.
- Kyle Martin - Throws
- Abigail Meger - Distance
- Carson Mennen – Sprints/Long Jump; North Dakato State University.
- Kenzie Misgen - Distance; North Dakato State University.
- Shivali Mukherji - Mid-Distance; University of Minnesota.
- Jack Pedersen – Sprints/Hurdles
- Connor Raines – Sprints/Long Jump; University of Minnesota.
- Edgar Rodriguez - Throws
- Luke Rudolph - Sprints
- Tristan Teta - Sprints
- Charles Theis – Hurdles/Jumps; U of Wisconsin-River Falls
- Joshua Welch - Hurdle; University of Minnesota-Morris.
- Maxwell Wilson - Distance; Dunwoody College of Technology.
Boys Golf
- Sam Kress - University of Minnesota-Rochester.
- Luke Schmidt - Iowa State University.
- Andrew Klohn - University of St. Thomas.
- Aamir Shaikh - University of Minnesota.
- Michael Morrow - Iowa State University.
- Charlie Katona - University of Minnesota-Duluth.
- Jon Spahn - North Dakota State University.