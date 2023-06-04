The Shakopee girls track & field team had plenty of highlights in the Section 2AAA competition June 1.

Sophomore Sammy Carr led the way for the Sabers, winning the long jump, taking second in the 200 and anchoring the 4x100 relay to a runner-up finish and a state berth.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

