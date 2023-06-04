The Shakopee girls track & field team had plenty of highlights in the Section 2AAA competition June 1.
Sophomore Sammy Carr led the way for the Sabers, winning the long jump, taking second in the 200 and anchoring the 4x100 relay to a runner-up finish and a state berth.
Seniors Lauren Dubois and Abigail McBeain also qualified for state in one individual event.
The Class 3A state finals are set for June 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. In the 4x100 relay, Carr will be joined at state by seniors Lillian Allen Haley Zelen and ninth grader Kacie Claessens.
The foursome finished with a time of 49.66 at sections, which was .30 behind champion Minnetonka.
"I thought that the team performed exceptionally well at sections," Shakopee coach Zachary Haskins said, whose team finished fourth in the team standings with 100.5 points.
Minnetonka won the title (309), followed by Prior Lake (140) and Chanhassen (102.5). Eden Prairie was fifth (98), followed by Bloomington Jefferson (68), Chaska (47) and Waconia (44).
Haskins believes Carr can challenge for the state title in the long jump. Her winning mark at section was 18-0 1/2. She ran the 200 in 26.30 and also finished third in the high jump with a leap of 5-2.
Dubois had a leap of 5-5 in the high jump to finish second, while McBeain was runner-up in the discus with a toss of 109-04.
Zelen ended up fifth in the 400 (59.48) and seventh in the 200 (27.12) for the Sabers. Allen was seventh in the 100 (13.45).
Classens ended up sixth in the 100 hurdles (16.16), while senior Rebecca Hansen was eighth (16.98). Classens was eighth after the prelims May 31 in the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.99, but did not run in the finals.
Sophomore Sloane Hennen ended up fourth in the shot put (34-4) and sixth in the discus (97-6) for Shakopee, while senior Natalie Giese was 10th in the shot put (29-11 1/2).
In the triple jump, junior Emily Hubmer was eighth (33-5 3/4), while senior Erika Schoenecker took 10th (32-11 1/4). Ninth grader Riya Shah was eighth in the high jump (4-8), while sophomore Rachel Lee finished 10th in the pole vault (8-10).
Senior Grace Schmelz-Bundt ended up 11th in the 800 for the Sabers (2:29.36).
The 4x400 relay team of juniors Mackenzie Norskog, Adriana Gorter, Allie Lund and eighth grader Averie Younge took fifth (4:20.66), while the 4x200 relay team of Hubmer, Allen, Hansen and senior Raeanne Geis took seventh (1:52.70).
Shakopee's 4x800 team of Younge, juniors Ellie Hall and Sarah Armstrong and ninth grader Taylor Daily ended up eighth (10:43.63).
"I'm so proud of how all of our athletes have competed and handled themselves this year," Haskins said. "I'm just excited that they get this opportunity and am looking forward to watching them compete at the highest level (at state)."