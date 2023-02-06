Three Shakopee seniors signed their national letters of intent in a ceremony at the high school Feb. 1.
Lauren Dubois, Jadon Hellerud and Dominic Jackson will be heading to Division II programs in the state. Hellerud and Jackson will be going to the school.
Both signed with Bemidji State University to play football, while Dubois will compete in women's track & field at the University of Minnesota Duluth. Both schools compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Dubois competed in the Class 3A state track meet for Shakopee last season. She finished 11th in the high jump.
Dubois will go into this spring as the school record holder in that event with a leap of 5-6 at the Section 2AA competition last season, which helped her qualify for state.
Last fall, Hellerud and Jackson helped lead Shakopee to the the Class 6A state quarterfinals for the fourth straight year. Shakopee finished 7-4 and lost to Eden Prairie in the quarterfinals.
Hellerud rushed for 1,348 yards and 12 touchdowns to lead the Sabers' offense. As a junior, Hellerud ran for 1,339 and 19 scores.
Jackson was the Sabers' starting quarterback and he ran for 389 yards and six scores, while throwing for one touchdown this past season. Jackson played just three full games as junior injuring his knee in the fourth game and missing the rest of the year.