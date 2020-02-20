The Shakopee wrestling team will be competing the Class 3A state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. at the Xcel Energy Center against Hastings.
Single session advance tickets will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:45 a.m.
Tickets will be sold out of the activities office during the school day. There will be two general public ticket sale options-Thursday, Feb. 20 and Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Both of these public sessions will be sold out of the concession stand on the west side of the high school. The general public will not be allowed in the building during the school day to purchase tickets for safety and building security reasons.
Tickets will be on sale until sold out or until 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Session tickets are $16 for adults, $10 for students. Daily passes and season books are not being sold in advance. Those must be purchased at the gate of the Xcel Energy Center. Single Session tickets sold in advance cannot be used as a part of the daily pass or season book. Do not purchase a single session ticket if you are planning on purchasing a daily pass or season book.
The activities office has 100 adult tickets and 300 student tickets to sell. First come first serve, please do not call or email to reserve tickets. Tickets will be available at the door to those that are unable to purchase advance tickets.
Fan Bus sign ups will also start Thursday, Feb. 20 and will be available during the same times as tickets will be sold. Cost to ride the fan bus is $5 and money must be paid at the time of the sign up.
Fan buses are available for adults and students in grades 9-12. Younger fans that would like to ride must be accompanied by an adult on the bus. The fan buses will depart the North West side (Door No. 29) of SHS at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27. The buses will return to SHS after the first session. We cannot guarantee that the fan buses will be back to school before the end of the day. If you ride the bus to Xcel, you must ride the bus back to SHS. All fan bus sign ups must be completed by 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. If advance tickets are sold out, fans may still sign up to ride the bus and then purchase tickets at the door.
Permission slips are available in the main office, the activities office and on the activities office website. Any high school student that is planning on going to the tournament on Thursday needs to fill out a permission slip to be excused from school, whether they are riding a fan bus or driving themselves. Permission slips must be turned in to the main office or the activities office by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Those not in high school will need to have a parent call in to their school to excuse them.
Advance tickets for the second session will not be sold through the activities office. Fan buses will return to SHS after the first session, no matter what. If Shakopee is in the state championship meet, two buses will be available to take fans up to the Xcel for $5 each on a first come first serve basis. The buses would depart the North West side of SHS at 5:15 p.m. Tickets for the match would have to be purchased at the door.
Those students that are planning on attending the individual tournament on Friday, Feb. 28 must have parents call in to excuse them from school. There are no permission slips, advance tickets or fan buses for individual tournaments.