It's time to see if the Shakopee boys basketball team is playoff ready.
The No. 2-ranked Sabers have had a tremendous regular season, clinching the South Suburban Conference title March 1 with an easy 76-42 home win over Eagan.
Shakopee (23-3 overall, 16-2 in the SSC) will be the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAAA. Brackets are released March 5 and will be available at legacy.mshsl.org. The Sabers will be looking to defend their title.
That's been one of the the goals all season long for Shakopee coach Jacob Dammann's squad. He's know how talented this team is and how much potential it has since practices first started back in November.
"This is a tough group of skilled athletes," he said. "The roster depth and understanding of playoff, championship-level basketball creates a strong foundation."
Can that strong foundation getting through a tough Section 2AAAA field for a second straight season? It won't be easy, even for an experienced, talented team like the Sabers.
Shakopee still needs to play at a high level.
Seventh-ranked Minnetonka (18-6) will be the No. 2 seed and the Skippers have some quality wins over No. 4 Eastview and No. 10 Farmington and two over No. 8 Hopkins. The Sabers did beat Minnetonka 87-79 back on Dec. 11.
The Sabers are 7-0 against section foe with two wins over Prior Lake and one each over Chaska, Eden Prairie, Edina and Chanhassen.
Eden Prairie (15-10), Edina (14-11) and Chanhassen (15-10) look to be the next three seeds in the playoffs, followed by Prior Lake (9-16), Chaska (10-15) and Waconia (11-14).
Quarterfinal play starts March 9. The semifinals are March 12, and the title game will be March 18. The higher seed is at home for all three rounds.
The Sabers' win over Eagan was their fourth straight and 12th in their last 14 games.
Shakopee wrapped up at least a share of the SSC crown Feb. 24 with a thrilling 62-59 overtime victory at Eastview. Senior Cade McGraw led the way with 17 points, while senior Yonis Mohamud scored 12 and senior Sam West had 10.
Sophomore Jalen Langsy chipped in nine points, while senior Nick Katona scored seven and senior Quinten Snell had six.
In beating Eagan, Shakopee led 36-22 at the break and never looked back. Eleven Sabers were in the scoring column with Mohamud leading the way with 21 points, while Langsy had 11.
West, Katona, McGraw and senior Chandler Ross each scored seven points, while sophomore Isaac Snell and senior Josh Magin both had four. sophomore Kaden Braxton and junior Termaine Fulton each had three, while Quinten Snell finished with two.
McGraw (14.2), Katona (13.7), West (12.7) and Mohamud (12.0) are all averaging in double figures for the Sabers.
Mohamud has scored 10 or more points in nine straight games after being in double figures in seven of the team's first 14 contests.
This year’s Class 4A state tournament is set for March 21-26. The quarterfinals will be at the Target Center, followed by the semifinals and title game at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.
Third-ranked Wayzata is the defending champion. The Sabers have a win over the Trojans, 90-87 back on Dec. 14.
Wayzata beat Shakopee in the state semifinals last year en route to the title.