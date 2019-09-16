The Shakopee Sabers will be taking on the Eden Prairie Eagles on Friday, Sept. 20 at TCO Performance Center and today is the final day for the general public to purchase tickets.
TCO is the training facility for the Minnesota Vikings, located in Eagan. This is their second year hosting high school football games. This will be a home game for Shakopee.
Ticket prices will be $7 for adults, $5 for seniors or students and can be purchased at the concession stand at Shakopee High School from 3 to 5 p.m. However, tickets will need to be obtained in advance in order to guarantee entrance into TCO.
Students will get in free with an ID when a ticket is obtained in advance. Every student will need to show their ID in order to get a ticket. One ticket per student, students may not pick up a ticket for anyone but themselves.
Activity pass holders may also come claim a free ticket in advance. One ticket per pass holder and the pass will need to be scanned to ensure it is valid before a ticket is given. There will be no free tickets of any kind available at the door. If a ticket is lost, a new one will need to be purchased.
For those that do not purchase tickets in advance, a limited number of tickets may be available at the door on game night. There is no guarantee entry, however. Availability at the door depends on presale. There will be no free tickets available at the door.
For building security, the general public will not be allowed into the high school during the day to purchase tickets.