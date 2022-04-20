Tom Schleper will be joining his father in high school baseball coaching lore.
Schleper is one of seven coaches selected for induction into the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. The 2023 class will be enshrined at the MHSBCA's annual banquet Jan. 14.
Schleper will go in with Al Amdahl of Albany, Randy Hockinson of Kenyon-Wanamingo, Paul Schumm of St. Michael-Albertville, Troy Urdahl of St. Anthony Village, Mike Wenninger of Luverne and Tracey Wensloff of Roseau.
Schelper's father, Joe Schleper's Sr., who died in 1998, was in the 2013 Hall of Fame class. Joe coached Shakopee baseball for 14 years, retiring in 1976. He was the school's athletic director from 1962 to 1990.
The baseball field in Shakopee is named Joe Schleper Stadium in honor of all his playing, coaching and volunteer work. Joe is also a charter member of the Shakopee High School Hall of Fame, and members of both the Albany High School and the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fames.
When Tom got the word he was selected for the hall of fame, he said his father was the first thing that came to his mind.
"It is special to have followed in my dad's footsteps as a teacher and a coach," Tom said. "He was my No. 1 supporter from the beginning and the greatest influence on my life, so it definitely is a special recognition to share with him.
"There are also so many great colleagues that I have befriended along the way," he added. "That is the humbling piece – being recognized along with all of them. We have an amazing baseball community."
Tom is in his 28th season coaching the Sabers. Last spring, he became the 85th coach in Minnesota high school baseball history to reach 300 career wins.
He entered this season with a career record of 308-296. Tom has never gotten a team to the state tournament. His father fell short too.
The Sabers have not played at state since 1983. The program was also there in 1951 and 1979.
But there are bigger things in coaching than winning a section title. Tom would love to do that, but he keeps things in perspective. The cancellation of 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that.
Tom has coached all three of his sons at Shakopee. His youngest Vinny is a senior. His oldest son, Dominick graduated in 2014 and plays amateur ball for the Shakopee Indians.
Tom's middle child Jack graduated in 2020 and lost his senior season to the pandemic.
“If (the 2020 season) didn’t teach us anything else, it taught us to have the perspective to enjoy this thing," Tom said following his 300th win. "I think as you get older you start to realize there are bigger things in life. So I want to enjoy these moments, enjoy these times with these kids."
Tom said would not have made it this long coaching without the support his family, his four children and wife Brenda.
It's been a long journey that is still ongoing and Tom says the hall of fame honor "is definitely a neat but humbling honor. I guess it confirms my age - it kind of sneaks up on you."
Tom also said the honor could not have been possible without some his assistant coaches along the way — Reed Boltmann, Jeff Jonckowski and Ryan Niedfeldt — and his current staff.
"There's been so many fun and dedicated baseball guys," Tom said. "Our Shakopee Youth Baseball Association has also been extremely supportive throughout the years with Allen Larson being the rock of that organization for over 15 years."