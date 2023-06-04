Timely hits and strong pitching helped the Shakopee softball team to its first state berth since 2018.

Junior Sylvia Shromoff tossed a complete game, striking out five in the top-seeded Sabers' 2-1 win over fourth-seeded Eden Prairie in the Section 2AAAA title game June 1 at Miller Park.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

