Timely hits and strong pitching helped the Shakopee softball team to its first state berth since 2018.
Junior Sylvia Shromoff tossed a complete game, striking out five in the top-seeded Sabers' 2-1 win over fourth-seeded Eden Prairie in the Section 2AAAA title game June 1 at Miller Park.
Shakopee earned a 6-1 victory over second-seeded Bloomington Jefferson in the winner's bracket final May 30, had a 8-5 triumph over fifth-seeded Waconia in the semifinals May 25 and rolled to a 9-2 win over eighth-seeded Chanhassen in the first round May 23.
The Sabers (20-4) will take on third-seeded Forest Lake (20-3), the defending champion, in the state quarterfinals June 8 at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Other first-round games include top-seeded Rosemount (23-0) versus Hopkins (15-7), second-seeded Maple Grove (21-2) versus Farmington (17-9) and fourth-seeded White Bear Lake (20-4) against fifth-seeded St. Michael-Albertville (21-3).
The semifinals are also held June 8 with the title game June 9 at 1 p.m. For complete brackets, go to mshsl.org/sports-and-activities/softball-girls.
This will be Shakopee's fifth state appearances in its history, including 1979, 1980 and 2011.
Sabers coach Joe Fittante said his team played with composure and focus in winning all four section games.
"We spent a lot of time talking about the fact that the past and the future do not matter, what matters is the present," said Fittante, whose team was the section runner-up last year to Chanhassen. "They did a great job of putting that into practice during each of the games in the section."
In the title game, Eden Prairie led 1-0 scoring an unearned run in the top of the second inning. The Sabers answered with two runs in the bottom of the third to take a 2-1 lead.
Junior Lily Treml's RBI double gave the Sabers the lead. Junior Rees Hopkins also doubled in the inning and came around to score on an error to tie the game at 1-1.
Junior Sylvia Shromoff allowed just two hits and one unearned run with no walks. She had one-two-three innings in fifth, sixth and seventh innings, getting two ground ball outs between a strikeout in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.
Shromoff also tossed a complete game over Jefferson in the winner's bracket final, striking out 10 and allowing four hits and one earned run.
"She absolutely dominated," Fittante said. "She has been with me for three years now and has grown immensely as a player and person. I told her that I know how hard some of the losses have been in the prior years, so I was so happy to see her have the success she had in each of those games."
Shakopee had just five hits in beating Eden Prairie, but three were doubles, including one from junior Chayse Doering who finished 2 for 3. Senior Lauren Smith also reached base twice with a hit and a walk.
Against Jefferson, senior Rayni Bresnahan finished 3 for 3 with a double and RBI. The Sabers led 3-0 after two innings and went 5-0 after four complete.
Doering finished 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, while Treml doubled and drove in two runs. Hopkins finished 1 for 3 with two runs scored, while junior Emily Poppitz was 1 for 3 with a run scored.
In beating Waconia, Shakopee overcame a 5-0 deficit after two innings, getting three runs in the third inning, three more in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Hopkins led the offense going 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored, while junior Maddie Soule was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Treml finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while senior Reagan Kraft went 1 for 2 with RBI and two walks.
Shakopee used three pitchers to get past Waconia. Shromoff started and went 1 2/3 innings, allowing five runs (three earned) with one strikeout. Soule got the win, working 4 1/3 shutout innings, giving up one hit while fanning five.
Eighth grader Natalie Danna worked a scoreless seventh inning for the save.