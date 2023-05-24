The Shakopee softball team took the first step in its quest for the Section 2AAAA title.
The top-seeded Sabers rolled to a 9-3 win over eighth-seeded Chanhassen in the quarterfinals May 23 at Miller Park in Eden Prairie. Juniors Rees Hopkins and Breanna Thurber led the offense with a pair of RBIs apiece.
Last spring, Chanhassen denied the Sabers the section crown win an 11-10 victory in the title game. Shakopee is seeking its first state berth since 2018.
The winner's bracket final will be played May 30 at Miller Park, while title game is set for June 2. For complete brackets, go to mshsl.org/section-events.
The No. 8-ranked Sabers (17-4 overall) went into the playoffs winning their last four games and seven of their last eight, finishing second behind top-ranked Rosemount in the South Suburban Conference with an 11-3 mark.
Against Chanhassen, Shakopee jumped out to a 4-1 lead after the first inning and led 6-1 after four complete. Hopkins finished 2 for 3 with a triple and a run scored.
Thurber was also 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and a run scored. Senior McKenzie Kirkland had an RBI double, while junior Lily Treml also doubled.
Senior Reagan Kraft also had an RBI for Shakopee, while junior Chayse Doering and senior Rayni Bresnahan both scored a pair of runs.
Junior Sylvia Shromoff started for the Sabers and worked five innings, allowing two runs with six strikeouts. Junior Madison Soule worked one relief inning, giving up one run, while eighth grader Natalie Dana pitched a scoreless seventh inning.
The Sabers went into the playoffs winning their last two conference games, 5-4 at Eagan May 18 and 9-4 versus Apple Valley May 17.
Against Eagan, Shakopee scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to to take a 5-3 lead. The Sabers didn't have a hit in the frame, instead getting three walks, a hit by pitch, a sacrifice bunt, a sacrifice fly and and error to score to the runs.
Junior Katie McCutcheon finished 1 for 2 with two RBIs, while Kirkland also drove in a run. Hopkins was 1 for 2 with a run scored, while Thurber reached base twice and scored two runs.
Shromoff got the win in relief, working 3 2/3 innings and allowing two earned runs with five strikeouts. Soule tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings, while Danna started and went two innings, giving up two runs with one strikeout.
Against Apple Valley, Treml led the offense going 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI. Thurber finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Bresnahan was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Kraft also had an RBI, while Hopkins scored two runs.
Soule started and worked two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) with four strikeouts. Shromoff was credited with the win, allowing two runs (one earned) in 3 1/3 innings while fanning five. Danna struck out three in 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
This year's Class 4A state tournament will be June 8-9 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato. Forest Lake is the defending champion.
Shakopee has four total state appearances in its history, including 1979, 1980 and 2011.