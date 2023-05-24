The Shakopee softball team took the first step in its quest for the Section 2AAAA title.

The top-seeded Sabers rolled to a 9-3 win over eighth-seeded Chanhassen in the quarterfinals May 23 at Miller Park in Eden Prairie. Juniors Rees Hopkins and Breanna Thurber led the offense with a pair of RBIs apiece.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events