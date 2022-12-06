The Shakopee girls hockey team is still trying to find its way under new coach Jaime Grossman.

The Sabers opened the season with a pair of South Suburban Conference wins over Prior Lake (3-2) and Eastview (3-1), but then dropped four straight contests.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

