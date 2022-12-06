The Shakopee girls hockey team is still trying to find its way under new coach Jaime Grossman.
The Sabers opened the season with a pair of South Suburban Conference wins over Prior Lake (3-2) and Eastview (3-1), but then dropped four straight contests.
Shakopee fell 5-1 at No. 7-ranked Holy Family Nov. 17 in a battle of Section 2AA foes, then dropped back-to-back league games. The Sabers fell 5-1 at Rosemount Nov. 22 and 8-3 at Farmington Dec. 1.
Shakopee (2-4 overall, 2-2 in the SSC) followed the two conference setbacks with a 7-3 loss at Greenway/Grand Rapids Dec. 3.
Grossman inherited a team that went 11-16 overall last year (7-11 in the SSC), so building the program into an SSC and Section 2AA contender could take some time.
Grossman built Eden Prairie into a state power in his 11 seasons there, leading the program to five Section 2AA titles and the 2016 state championship.
The Sabers will get to measure themselves against the section favorite Dec. 22, playing at home against No. 3 Minnetonka.
Through six games, senior Annika Willmert was leading Shakopee with seven points (4 goals, 3 assists). Four players — sophomores Hannah Grabianowski and Lily Canny, senior Rilee Nash and junior Allison Parker — each have two goals.
Shakopee was outscored 28-14 in its first six games.
In the loss to Greenway/Grand Rapids, the Sabers led 2-1 going into the third period and then gave up six straight games to trail 7-2.
Nash scored twice in the loss, while senior Emma Heyer also tallied. Willmert picked up a pair of assists, while sophomores Callie Peterson and Nadia Rylance each had one.
Senior Molly Morrow got the start in goal and finished with 33 saves. Junior Ollie Sinnen started in net for the Sabers in the loss to Farmington and had 44 stops.
Shakopee struggled in the third period in that contest as well, giving up six goals in the final frame. The game was tied 2-2 after two periods.
Parker, Canny and Willmert had the Sabers' goals, while senior Faith Scott had an assist.
Willmert scored for Shakopee in the loss to Holy Family with Nash and Peterson getting assists. Sinnen made 35 saves in goal.
Morrow made 33 saves against Rosemount. Willmert had the Sabers' goal with Heyer and senior Madison McKinney picking up assists.
Shakopee will close out 2022 competing in the Mid-Winter Meltdown at the Eden Prairie Community Center Dec. 27-29. The Sabers will open the first round against Cretin-Derham Hall.
The rest of the field includes Hill-Murray, Benilde-St. Margaret's, North Wright County, Chaska/Chanhanssen, Roseau and the host Eagles.
Shakopee begins the New Year with an SSC game at home versus Lakeville South Jan. 5.
Section 2AA quarterfinal play starts Feb. 11 with the semifinals Feb. 15 and the title game Feb. 17. Minnetonka is the defending champion, en route to a runner-up finish at state.
Either the Skippers or Eden Prairie have won the Section 2AA title last 12 seasons.
The Class AA state tournament is set for Feb. 23-25 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Andover is the defending champion.