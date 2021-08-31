The Shakopee cross country teams hope to keep up on the trails this fall.
The boys team has some experience returning, but on the girls side the Sabers have just one runner back who competed in the Section 2AA meet last year.
Cross country will be three classes this fall and Section 2AAA looks to be as tough as section in the state. Joining Shakopee in the field includes Edina, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Chaska, Chanhassen and Waconia.
On the boys side, Edina is ranked No. 2 in the state in the preseason Class AAA poll, while Minnetonka is ranked No. 6. Those two programs are also ranked in the girls poll at No. 1 and 3, respectively, while Prior Lake is ranked No. 6 and Eden Prairie is No. 12.
Sabers coach Zachary Haskins knows how good the new section will be, as well as the South Suburban Conference, but he's excited for the challenge it will be for both of his teams.
"We got a few historically good teams added to our section," Haskin said. "However, the better competition will bring out the best in us, so I am excited to see how we respond to that challenge."
For the Shakopee boys, seniors Ryan O'Connor and Zach Yuza look to lead the way, along with senior Jakob Hanson.
On the girls side, ninth-grader Callie Peterson is the runner back who competed at sections last year. Sophomore Ellie Hall will also be one to watch for the team, as will be sophomore Sarah Armstrong
Anna Zebrey and Anastasia Zebrey come to the team from Maple Grove and will compete for varsity spots.
"Sarah was a first-year runner last year, but she has pit a lot of hard work in," Haskins said. "She looks like she will be fighting to be one our top runners on the girls side."
Last fall, the boys finished seventh out of 16 teams in the Section 2AA meet and would have had one runner qualify for state in then-senior Benjamin Palmieri.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no sanctioned Minnesota State High School League state competition.
"Our boys team lost two of their top four runners," Haskins said. "Last year, they finished ninth in the conference, but I believe that they can have a higher finish this season even with the loss of those two athletes. They have been working hard and I think they could finish in the No. 6 to 8 spots at conference this season.
"The boys have a lot of upperclassmen leadership this season," Haskins added. "It will be fun to see how they impact the younger runners and help them to develop."
Haskins said the girls team is young, but he expects to see a lot of growth over the course of the season. The girls were seventh in the SSC last fall and fifth in the Section 2AA race.
"The girls team is young and a much smaller team than we have had in (previous) years," Haskins said. "There are a lot of opportunities for girls to step up and claim varsity spots. It will be fun to see who steps up to the challenge."
This year's SSC Championships are set for Oct. 15 at Eagan High School. The Section 2AAA competition will be Oct. 26 at Gale Woods in Minnetrista.
The Class AAA state competition is scheduled for Nov. 6 at its annual site, St. Olaf College in Northfield.