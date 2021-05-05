The Shakopee girls lacrosse team had a program-best nine wins in 2019 and the hope was to build on that last spring.
But the Sabers never got a chance to take the field due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled all spring sports across the state.
It’s been a tough start to Shakopee’s season this year, opening with six straight losses, five in South Suburban Conference play.
The Sabers’ 2019 team had just two seniors and four juniors. There were eight sophomores on that squad, but missing a whole season of lacrosse has hurt.
“My hopes for this season are to see improvement through out our season and bring our fundamental skills up to speed considering we lost an entire season,” Sabers coach Bailey Childs said. “We have a lot of girls on this team who have not played varsity or with each other, so it will take a lot of work to develop a strong system with the talent we have.
“Fundamentals were hurt with having a whole year off, but it is getting better every day,” Childs added
Seniors Lexy Prahl and Erika Girard were the top two scorers in 2019 as sophomores. Prahl finished with 47 goals and eight assists, while Girard had 23 goals and 10 assists. Through five games this season, Prahl had notched 10 goals to lead the team.
Seniors Kenzie Bachelor and Megan Bode are back to help anchor the defense. Junior Jessica Brook is also expected to be a factor on offense for the Sabers, as is senior captain Katie Lindquist.
“Katie is a true leader by her words, actions, and attitude,” Childs said.
Shakopee has struggled through the first six games keeping teams off the board. The Sabers have allowed double-digit goals in all six contests and allowed 25 goals in conference losses to both No. 2-ranked Prior Lake and No. 3 Lakeville South.
“The transition for our freshmen and sophomores into varsity with missing a year of lacrosse has been a difficult challenge for some,” Childs said. “A lot of these girls have not played at the varsity level and are taking on the challenge of losing a whole year of game experience.
“We graduated a strong group of girls last year, so this year has been all about stepping up and filling those spots,” Childs added. “The group of girls we have this year are hardworking and dedicated to take on any challenge that comes their way. I’m honored to be a part of this program and to be a leader for these girls to grow.”
Shakopee will end the regular season May 27 on the road at Delano/Rockford. The Section 2 playoffs start the Week of June 1.
Section 2 has some top teams, including three that are ranked — No. 5 Minnetonka, No. 9 Chanhassen and No. 10 Eden Prairie.
The state tournament starts June 15 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are June 17 and the title game is June 19. A site is still to be determined.
Prior Lake won the state title in 2019, beating Eden Prairie in the title game.