The Shakopee boys lacrosse team has six losses since 2021 and five of them have been by one goal.
The No. 4-ranked Sabers opened the season with five straight victories, but then dropped two of their next three games, including 10-9 in overtime at Eastview-Apple Valley May 9 in South Suburban Conference play.
Shakopee also lost 8-7 in double overtime at No. 9 Moorhead April 27 and earned a 13-7 home win over Eagan in league play May 1.
The Sabers (6-2 overall, 3-1 in the SSC) are looking like the No. 2 seed in Section 2 at this point behind No. 2 Chanhassen. The Storm (8-0) have beaten Shakopee in the last two title games, including 8-6 last year and 13-12 in 2021.
Eden Prairie (4-2) and Minnetonka (5-3) are also strong section contenders, along with Mound Westonka (6-1).
In the loss to Eastview-Apple Valley, the Sabers held a 9-7 lead with just over six minutes to play, but couldn’t hold it. Eastview-Apple Valley scored 2:40 into overtime to get the win.
Senior Linus Toward scored three goals to lead Shakopee. Two of them came in the first half as the Sabers led 4-2 at the break.
Senior Harrison Vega finished with two goals and an assist, while sophomore Zach Docteur added two goals. Junior Charlie Lindahl and senior Gavin McNee each chipped in a goal and an assist.
Senior Zane Orchard had two assists, while senior Owen Block had one. Senior Weston Brosam made 12 saves in goal.
Against Eagan, Shakopee dominated the fourth quarter outscoring the Wildcats 6-3. Orchard and Toward led the offense with four and three goals, respectively.
McNee had a goal and two assists, while Vega and junior Jack Jenneman both had a goal and an assist. Block, Lindahl and sophomore Landon Toward also scored for the Sabers.
Brosnam finished with seven saves. He also stopped seven shots in the loss to Moorhead. The Sabers rallied from a 6-4 deficit after three quarters to get to overtime.
Junior Jake Marschall and Lindahl both had two goals for Shakopee, while Orchard had a goal and two assists. Landon Toward finished with a goal and an assists, while Linus Toward had two assists.
Docteur also scored for the Sabers.
Through eight games, Linus Toward has a team-best 28 goals, along with five assists. Orchard has 13 goals and 17 assists, followed by Lindahl (9 goals, 7 assists), Landon Toward (6 goals, 8 assists), Vega (9 goals, 4 assists), McNee (7 goals, 5 assists), Docteur (8 goals, 2 assists) and Marschall (5 goals, 3 assists).
Brosnam has a .608 save percent with 65 total saves.
Shakopee ends the regular season May 25 at home versus Mahtomedi. The first round of Section 2 play starts May 30 with the title game set for June 7.
Other teams in the field include Buffalo, Chaska, Orono, Southwest Christian, Holy Family, Waconia and Delano-Rockford.
The state competition will be June 13, 15 and 17 at Stillwater and White Bear Lake High Schools. Benilde-St. Margaret’s has won the last two titles, beating Prior Lake in both championship games.