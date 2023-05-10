Jake Marschall

Junior Jake Marschall scored two goals for Shakopee in the team’s 8-7 loss at Moorhead April 27.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Shakopee boys lacrosse team has six losses since 2021 and five of them have been by one goal.

The No. 4-ranked Sabers opened the season with five straight victories, but then dropped two of their next three games, including 10-9 in overtime at Eastview-Apple Valley May 9 in South Suburban Conference play.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

