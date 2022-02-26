The Shakopee boys swimming team found some state spots amid a tough Section 2AA field.
Senior Ben Thompson and junior Landon Vaupel earned individual spots for the Sabers at the Section 2AA finals Feb. 25 at the Eden Prairie Community Center.
They were also part of the 400 freestyle relay with junior Bennett Burfeind and sophomore Kale Flemming that qualified for the Class AA competition, which is March 3-5 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Shakopee ended up sixth in the section team standings with 154 points. Minnetonka won the title (457.5), followed by Eden Prairie (455), Chaska-Chanhassen (352), Prior Lake (283) and Waconia (168).
Bloomington Jefferson was seventh (127), followed by Burnsville (82.5).
"We compete in the deepest section in the state; that’s for sure," Shakopee coach Eric Hills said. "We were gunning for the 200 freestyle relay and they did come up .27 seconds short of the state qualifying time.
"On the other hand, all four legs of that relay were life-time best swims and the relay as a whole was five seconds faster than they had gone all year," Hills added. "The guys were really happy with how they swam and rebounded well in the 400 relay."
Thompson, Vaupel, Burfeind and Flemming made up the 200 freestyle relay that finished fifth with a time of 1:29.87. They were also fifth in the 400 freestyle (3:15.16).
The top four divers make state, along with the winning relay team and the top two individuals in the swimming events. The other way to get there is by meeting the state qualifying time, but not in diving.
Thompson and Vaupel both beat the state cut in the 100 freestyle. Thompson was third with a time of 48.07, while Vaupel was fourth (48.08). They were .13 and .12 below the cut, respectively.
Thompson also qualified in the 200 freestyle taking fourth (1:45.06), beating the cut by .58. Vaupel finished eighth (1:49.69) in that event.
"Landon had an exceptional meet overall, especially at prelims in the 100 freestyle," Hills said. "We are excited to see what he can do on the big stage (at state). Ben really swam well, getting better and better with each swim at (sections).
"All individual event swims were season-bests and nearly all were lifetime bests," Hills added. "That was really our biggest goal."
The Sabers' 200 medley relay team of junior Brayden Knutson, seniors Dustin Theis and Cole Truax and ninth-grader Tyler Guenin was seventh in the prelims Feb. 23, but they got disqualified in the finals.
In diving, Shakopee had two divers in the top 10. Junior Justin Luce was seventh with 243.05 points, while junior Matthew Leisure was eighth (227.45). Junior Jack Barber was 13th (178.70) for the Sabers, and ninth-grader Charlie Todd was 14th (166.60).
Shakopee had three swims in the consolation finals (top 16). Burfeind ended up 12th in the 100 butterfly (12th, 53.39), while Flemming was 13th in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.32) and Guenin was 15th in the 500 freestyle (5:16.83).
Burfeind qualified 16th in the prelims in the 100 backstroke (57.90), but did not compete in the consolation finals.
Other finishes for the Sabers included eighth-grader Charlie Cutts in the 200 individual medley (19th, 2:16.84) and senior Kale Lunser-Cahill in the 50 freestyle (22nd, 24.21).
"Overall, we had so many noteworthy performances," Hills said. "Tyler dropped seven seconds from his prelims time in the 500 freestyle. Kale had a really strong breaststroke, and two of our divers medaled and all four will be back with us next season."