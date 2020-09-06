Ayrton Brockhouse is in control of the Bandoleros division at Elko Speedway.
The young driver from Shakopee swept both feature races Sept. 5 to maintain his season points lead. He's won five of the 10 features on the season.
Tim Brockhouse of Shakopee is the points leader in Great North Legends and he won the second feature race Aug. 29 with Austin Jahr of Farmington winning the first one. Brockhouse has won six of the 10 features through five weeks of racing.
In Power Stocks, Joe Prusak of Clayton, Wisconsin and Julie Jorgenson of Lakeville were the two feature winners Aug. 29, while Adam Weibusch of Shakopee and Bryce Blohm of Prior Lake each claimed wins in Thunder Cars.
Steve Schultz of Webster and Michael Haggar of Hanover won features in the Late Models, while Bryan Syer-Keske of Lakevlle was victorious in Midwest Modifieds.
All six divisions will be in action Elko Sept. 12 starting at 6 p.m, along with spectator drags. For more information go to elkospeedway.com or call 952-461-7223.