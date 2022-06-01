The Shakopee baseball team opened the Section 2AAAA playoffs with a pair of one-run victories.
Senior Vinny Schelper pitched a complete-game gem in the fourth-seeded Sabers’ 2-1 win at top-seeded Chaska June 1 in the semifinals. Schleper allowed just two hits and one earned run, while striking out four.
Shakopee (12-10) scored its two runs on just on hit. Senior Cade McGraw’s RBI triple in the top of the fifth inning gave the team a 2-1 lead.
The Sabers tied the game in the third inning when senior Ashton Pauly walked with two outs, stole second base and later scored on a passed ball.
Shakopee opened the playoffs May 30 with a 4-3 walk-off win over fifth-seeded Prior Lake. Down 3-0, the Sabers scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the victory.
Senior John Sullivan started the seventh-inning rally with a lead-off single and senior Joe Roder followed betting hit by a pitch. Sophomore Ryan Vosper singled to score Sullivan.
Two batters later, junior Jaden Case’s single to center to score Vosper with a game-winning run.
Senior Cade McGraw got the win with a scoreless inning of relief with one strikeout. Case started and went six innings, allowing three runs (two earned) with one strikeout.
Juniors Caden Lang and Tanner Ho had RBI groundouts for Shakopee in the sixth inning. Case finished 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Shakopee and third-seeded Chanhassen both won their first two playoff games. The losers bracket final is set June 6, followed by the title game June 7. The higher seed is at home.
A winner-take-all game is set for June 8. For complete section brackets, go to mshsl.org/section-events.
Shakopee entered the playoffs with a 6-1 loss versus Coon Rapids in its final regular season game May 26. The Sabers got down 5-0 after five innings and couldn’t recover.
Case drove in the team’s lone run with a single in the sixth inning. He had one of Shakopee’s two hits with senior Jackson Ungar getting the other.
Case worked two scoreless innings on the mound with four strikeouts. Sophomore Jack Morris took the loss, giving up three runs in two innings of work fanning two.
Junior Jordan La Tour allowed two unearned runs in one relief inning, while Schleper struck out three batters in two innings allowing one run.