Two Shakopee seniors signed their national letters of intent Dec. 14 in a ceremony at the high school.
Martin Kovisto and Josh Magin both signed to play Division I football next fall.
Koivisto, a 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive tackle, will play collegiately at Central Michigan. The Chippewas compete in the Mid-America Conference.
Magin, a 6-6, 240-pound outside linebacker, will play in the Missouri Valley Conference for North Dakota State.
Both Koivsto and Magin were a big part of the Shakopee team this past fall that finished the season with an 8-3 record and qualified for the Class 6A state quarterfinals for a third straight season.
The Sabers 42-28 lost in the quarterfinals to Lakeville South, the eventual state champion.
Magin, who could likely be moved to an edge rusher at North Dakota State, finished his final season at Shakopee with 32 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and an interception.
Kovisto anchored a Sabers' offense line that averaged 317.6 rushing yards per game.