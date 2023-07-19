Cassandra Gonzales and Joel Makem were on the national mat in Fargo July 15-16 at the USA Wrestling Girls Freestyle Championships.

Gonzales, who will be a sophomore this fall at Shakopee High School, earned a spot on the medal stand in the 16U division at 132 pounds, while Makem, who graduated from Shakopee this past spring, fell just short in the junior women's field at 138.

