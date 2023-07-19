Cassandra Gonzales and Joel Makem were on the national mat in Fargo July 15-16 at the USA Wrestling Girls Freestyle Championships.
Gonzales, who will be a sophomore this fall at Shakopee High School, earned a spot on the medal stand in the 16U division at 132 pounds, while Makem, who graduated from Shakopee this past spring, fell just short in the junior women's field at 138.
The championships feature some of the best wrestlers from across the nation. Gonzales had a busy two days, competing in 10 matches and winning eight of them, facing wrestlers from nine different states.
She lost 3-1 to Mia Collins of New York in the match for third place. She opened the competition with a 5-2 setback to Madeline Hynes of Missouri, then won eight matches in a row.
Gonzales had wins over Ana Vilar of Florida (10-2), Millie Bradley of Oklahoma (10-0), Vanessa Aguirre of Arizona (6-0), Nia Hagler of Utah (6-6), Eloise Woolsey of Hawaii (6-5), Lyniann Gusick of Iowa (5-2), Audrey Rogotzke of Lakeland, Minnesota (10-0) and Madeline Hayes of Missouri (4-4).
Gonzales' wins over Hagler and Hayes were on overtime criteria.
Meanwhile, Makem won four of her six matches. Her victories were over Paige Gershmel of Montana (13-2), Trysten Rittberger of Oklahoma (10-0), Emma Hanrahan of Ohio (11-0) and Maci Stemmons of California (10-0), while her losses were to Faith Bartoszek of Wisconsin (3-3) and Nora Quitt of Massachusetts (6-0).
Last winter, both Gonzales and Makem won individual state titles in the second-ever Minnesota State High School League girls state wrestling tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Gonzales won the 126-pound crown, finishing the season with a 13-0 record. Makem won her second straight title, earning the title at 132 pounds and finishing with a 12-0 mark.
As a junior, Makem won the 126-pound title with 15-2 mark.
In 2022, Minnesota became the 30th state to have a sanctioned girls high school wrestling tourney, including North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Girls still train and compete with their respective boys teams during the regular season, competing on the varsity or junior varsity. However, after the season, they have the option of competing in a girls-only individual section and state tournaments or continue competing with the boys.
In the first girls state tourney in 2022, there were only 48 wrestlers in the 12 weight classes. This past season the participants increased to 96 in 12 weights.
Next winter, the girls will go to 13 weight classes, so the total number of state wrestlers will increase to 104.