Jack Schleper

Jack Schleper, a 2020 graduate of Shakopee High School, is in his third season of Division III baseball as an outfielder for St. John’s University in Collegeville.

 Saint John’s University photo

The Schleper name is synonymous with baseball in Shakopee; hence Joe Schelper Stadium at Tahpah Park.

The name is also becoming pretty recognizable in Collegeville on the St. John’s University campus. Right now, there are two Schlepers playing for the Division III baseball team for the Johnnies, Jack and Vinny.

