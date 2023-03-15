The Schleper name is synonymous with baseball in Shakopee; hence Joe Schelper Stadium at Tahpah Park.
The name is also becoming pretty recognizable in Collegeville on the St. John’s University campus. Right now, there are two Schlepers playing for the Division III baseball team for the Johnnies, Jack and Vinny.
Their older brother Dominick, a 2014 graduate of Shakopee High School, played four seasons at St. John’s as a catcher. He hit .376 with 10 doubles and 16 RBIs in his final season with the Johnnies in 2018.
Jack, a 2020 Shakopee graduate, is in his junior season for St. John’s while Vinny, a 2022 graduate, is a freshman.
Jack, an outfielder, is off to a slow start through the team’s first 10 games, hitting .167 with a double and five RBIs. Vinny has seen action as a pitcher, getting his first collegiate start March 9 at Hiram College.
Vinny went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs (one earned) while striking out seven. He got a no-decision in the Johnnie’s 8-7 win. Jack doubled and drove in a run in the victory.
Jack had a strong first season for the Johnnies in 2021. He hit .324 with 11 doubles, four triples and three home runs, while driving in 18 runs. He started 38 of the team’s 39 games, helping St. John’s to 29 wins.
Last spring, Jack started 34 of the Jonnies’ 41 games with his averaging dipping to .210. He did hit five homers, adding eight doubles and 16 RBIs.
Vinny had a strong senior season for the Sabers last spring, helping the Sabers reach the Section 2AAAA title game, but the team fell 2-0 to Chanhassen.
Jack’s senior season for the Sabers in 2020 was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This spring, the Schelper brothers’ father, Tom, will be entering his 29th season as the varsity baseball coach at Shakopee. In the 2021 season, Tom became the 85th coach in Minnesota high school baseball history to reach 300 career wins.
Back in January, Tom was inducted into the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, where he joined his father Joe, who passed away in 1998 and was part of the 2013 Hall of Fame Class.
Joe coached Shakopee baseball for 14 years, retiring in 1976. He was the school’s athletic director from 1962 to 1990.