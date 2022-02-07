Two Shakopee seniors signed their national letters of intent Feb. 2 in a ceremony at the high school.
Riley Leadstrom will play Division I softball next fall in the Summit League for North Dakota State University. Brooks will play Division II women's lacrosse at Missouri Western University in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
Leadstrom hit .304 with a home run, four doubles, five stolen bases, 13 runs scored and 10 RBIs for the Shakopee softball team last spring, helping the Sabers to a 16-7 overall record (12-5 in the South Suburban Conference).
Brooks was second on the Saber girls lacrosse team last spring in points with 26. She was third in goals scored with 17, while adding nine assists.