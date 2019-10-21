Shakopee wrestling

Joey Johnson won the 195 pound at the Intermat Classic with pins in all three matches.

Shakopee wrestlers Pierson Manville and Joey Johnson captured titles at the Intermat Classic on Saturday at Edina High School.

Manville defeated Winona's Ryan Henningson 6-2 in the 126 pound final while Johnson pinned Andover's Aidan Winter for the 195 pound title.

Eighth-grader Manville, the No. 2 ranked junior high school wrestler in the country, had two first-period takedowns and added a third-period reversal in his win over Henningson.

He reached the finals with a technical fall against Burnsville's Josh Loredo, a pin against Albany's Joseph Schmitt, and a 13-1 major decision against Wayzata's Kyler Wong.

Johnson, a junior, pinned all three of his opponents to capture the title. He pinned Winter at 1:11 of the championship match. He pinnned Eden Prairie's Brennan Hirtz in 20 seconds in the first round and Washburn's Kaylon King in 2:47 in the semifinals.

