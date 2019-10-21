Shakopee wrestlers Pierson Manville and Joey Johnson captured titles at the Intermat Classic on Saturday at Edina High School.
Manville defeated Winona's Ryan Henningson 6-2 in the 126 pound final while Johnson pinned Andover's Aidan Winter for the 195 pound title.
Eighth-grader Manville, the No. 2 ranked junior high school wrestler in the country, had two first-period takedowns and added a third-period reversal in his win over Henningson.
He reached the finals with a technical fall against Burnsville's Josh Loredo, a pin against Albany's Joseph Schmitt, and a 13-1 major decision against Wayzata's Kyler Wong.
Johnson, a junior, pinned all three of his opponents to capture the title. He pinned Winter at 1:11 of the championship match. He pinnned Eden Prairie's Brennan Hirtz in 20 seconds in the first round and Washburn's Kaylon King in 2:47 in the semifinals.