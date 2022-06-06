Junior Lauren Dubois and eighth-grader Sammy Carr will be representing the Shakopee track teams at state.
The two qualified for the Class 3A competition June 3 at the Section 2AAA meet in Waconia. Carr was second on the long jump with a leap of 17-4 3/4, while Dubois was third in the high jump with school-record mark of 5-6.
The top-two finishers in each event make the state field. Dubois qualified by meeting the state standard, which was 5-4.
The state competition is June 9 and 11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Dubois and Carr will be making their first-ever state appearances.
The Shakopee girls ended up eighth in the section team standings with 35.2 points. Minnetonka won the title (225), followed by Prior Lake (124.7), Eden Prairie (104.2), Bloomington Jefferson (62), Chanhassen (60.2), Waconia (46.5) and Chaska (44.2).
On the boys side, Shakopee finished fifth with 63 points, but it did not have any state qualifiers for a second straight year.
Prior Lake and Minnetonka tied for the section crown with 139.5 points apiece, while Eden Prairie was third (125.5) and Chanhassen was fourth (86). Chaska was sixth (59.5), followed by Jefferson (50) and Chanhassen (36).
Senior Ben Holte nearly made state in the high jump for the Saber boys taking third (6-0). He was also seventh in the 100 (11.22).
Shakopee had three in the top five in the triple jump with senior Julian Fletcher in third (43-4 1/2), sophomore Brandon Connelly in fourth (40-7 3/4) and sophomore Antwon Butler in fifth (40-4 3/4).
Senior Mike Hames was third in the discus (142-6), while senior Adam Hokanson ended up fourth (138-0) and was also fifth in the shot put (47-7). Senior Ben Sedlacek ended up eighth in the discus (130-9) and 10th in the shot put (44-2).
Senior Zach Yuza made a run at state in the 800 meters, taking fourth with a time of 2:00.78. Junior Vincenzo Miller was fifth in the 300 hurdles (42.81) and sixth in the 110 hurdles (15.63).
The best relay finish for the boys team came from the 4x200 team of Fletcher, Holte, ninth-grader Sir Brody Miller and junior Andrew McCall in fifth place (1:34.97).
For the Shakokoee girls, their 4x200 team of juniors Haley Zelen and Lillian Allen and sophomores Madalyn Schwichtenberg and Nicole Maenke took fourth (1:48.10), while the 4x100 team of Zelen, Allen, Carr and eighth-grader Kacie Claessens was fifth (50.47).
Carr was also seventh in the 100 (12.95) and sixth in the high jump (5-0). Allen was ninth in the 100 (13.18), while Zelen was seventh in the 200 (26.67) and Maenke was seventh in the 400 (1:02.11).
Junior Joel Makem Ratzinger was ninth in the 300 hurdles (50.78) for the Saber girls, while junior Grace Schmelz-Bundt was 10th in the 800 (2:32.91). Junior Emma Kuroda was seventh in the triple jump (32-9 1/2).