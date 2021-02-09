The Shakopee wrestling team is back in the top spot in the Class 3A state rankings.
The Sabers are off to a 10-0 start in duals (4-0 in the South Suburban Conference), including wins over No. 3-ranked St. Michael-Albetville, No. 4 Wayzata and No. 6 Waconia.
Shakopee was ranked No. 2 behind Stillwater in the first two polls by The Guillotine, but those two teams flip-flopped after the third poll was released Feb. 3. The Ponies are 10-2 duals with losses to Simley and Kasson-Mantorville, the No. 1- and 2-ranked teams, respectively in Class 2A.
Shakopee beat Stillwater in last year's state title match to win its second straight championship.
The Sabers also have six wrestlers ranked, including senior Blake West who is No. 1 at 113 pounds. Seniors Joey Johnson and Tommy Johnson and junior Jade Trelstad are all ranked No. 2 at 195, 220 and heavyweight, respectively.
Senior Sam Treml is No. 8 at 160, while sophomore AJ Smith is No. 9 at 126.
West and Tommy Johnson are both unbeaten through 10 matches so far this season.
Shakopee earned a 60-14 conference dual win over Lakeville North Feb. 5. The Sabers also won 70-0 over Goodhue that same day.
Back on Jan 28, Shakopee won 76-0 over Burnsville in league dual action, and also topped Waconia 43-22.
Shakopee is back on the mat Feb. 18 in an SSC home triangular versus Eastview and Rosemount. The regular season ends March 5 at Minnetonka.
The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors approved section and state meets for all winters sports back on Feb. 4. Dates and venues for wrestling have not been announced yet, but sections will likely start the second week of March.
Meanwhile, in the win over Waconia, the Sabers won six matches by fall — West at 113, ninth-grader Connor Warren at 120, sophomore Leo Tukhlynovych at 132, senior Seth Bakken at 138 and sophomore Jaden Hellerud at 182.
Smith won by major decision at 126 (10-2), while junior Riley Quern won 8-5 at 152. Trelstad won 5-1 at 220 and Tommy Johnson won 6-2 at heavyweight.
Against Burnsville, wins by fall for Shakopee came from West at 113, junior Mason Potz at 145, Quern at 152, Hellerud at 182, Trelstad at 220 and Tommy Johnson at heavyweight.
Other wins: eighth-grader Kyle Linville at 106 (forfeit), Warren at 120 (forfeit), Tukhlynovych at 132 (8-2), Bakken at 138 (15-5), Treml at 160 (6-3), junior Cole Sutrick at 170 (forfeit) and Joey Johnson at 195 (forfeit).
In beating Lakeville North, Shakopee won the last seven matches by fall. Earning pins were Quern at 152, Treml at 160, Sutrick at 170, Hellerud at 182, Joey Johnson at 195, Trelstad at 220 and Tommy Johnson at heavyweight.
Linville earned a 13-2 major decision at 106, while junior Charlie Webster won 13-8 at 120, and Smith won be technical fall at 126 (19-4). West won by forfeit at 113.
Wins were versus Goodhue came from Linville at 106 (14-6), West at 113 (fall), Webster at 120 (8-3), Smith at 126 (fall), Tukhlynovych at 132 (technical fall), Bakken at 138 (forfeit), Potz at 145 (9-3), Quern at 152 (14-2), Treml at 160 (fall), senior DJ Smith at 170 (7-4), Hellerud at 182 (fall), Joey Johnson at 195 (fall), Trelstad at 220 (fall) and Tommy Johnson at heavyweight (fall).