Shakopee will wrestle for the Class 3A state championship title tonight.
They advanced to the championship match with a 46-17 victory against Owatonna in the semifinals.
The championship match will be a rematch of last year's bout as Stillwater defeated St. Micheal-Albertville 44-15 to advance to the finals.
Shakopee lost the first match against Owatonna but got a pin from Blake West, a major decision from Paxton Creese, technical falls from Pierson Manville and Ben Lunn and a overtime win from Seth Bakken for 23-3 lead.
Owatonna won the next three matches but Connor Raines, Joey Johnson and Tommy Johnson clinched the victory with three straight pins.
Quarterfinals
The Shakopee wrestling took its first step to a state title on Thursday morning and made a big statement in the process.
The No. 1 ranked and Class 3A defending state champions defeated Hastings 75-6 in the Class 3A quarterfinals at the Xcel Energy Center.
Shakopee won the first 13 matches on its way to the big win.
In those 13 wins, the Sabers had 11 pin falls including a stretch of eight in a row. They also had a technical fall and major decision in the win.
They will wrestle in the semifinals at 1 p.m. against Owatonna, who defeated Forest Lake 33-29 with a pin at heavyweight.
St. Micheal-Albertville and Stillwater will wrestle in the other semifinal.