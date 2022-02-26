The Shakopee boys hockey team was hoping to pull off an upset or two in the Section 2AA tournament.
But it wasn't meant to be for the seventh-seeded Sabers in a 3-1 loss at second-seeded Minnetonka in the quarterfinals Feb. 24.
Shakopee fell to 0-14 in the playoffs since becoming a Class 2A program. The Sabers also fell just short of a second straight winning season.
The Sabers dropped their final South Suburban Conference game Feb. 21, falling 2-1 at Eastview. The playoff loss to Minnetonka ended Shakopee's season with a 12-13-1 overall record (7-10-1 in the SSC).
Last winter, the Sabers had to pull out of the Section 2AA tourney due to COVID-19 complications. And that was on the heels of the program's first winning season in 15 years (9-6-3 overall).
The good news for Shakopee is the team had a lot of young talent on the ice this season. Its top-three scorers were underclassmen in junior Jackson Vogel, ninth-grader Cooper Simpson and eighth-grader Carson Steinhoff.
Shakopee will graduate seven seniors — Jere Huson, Joe Roder, Bosco Hernando, Evan Hansen, George Stamos, Jack Canny and Jackson Ungar. But the program seems to be headed into the right direction.
This winter is only the second time the Sabers have reached double-digit wins since joining the top class at the start of the 2007-08 school year. Shakopee went 10-16 overall in 2009-10.
The 16 SSC victories over the last two years is also 10 more than program had in the five seasons combined before last winter (6-91-4).
Meanwhile, in the playoff loss to Minnetonka, Shakopee had a 1-0 lead after the first period. Vogel scored at the 13:25 mark with Roder getting the assist.
Minnetonka tied the game 1:50 into the second period and grabbed a 2-1 lead with a goal with 1:02 left in the frame. The Skippers made it 3-1 with a goal 3:57 into the third period.
Sophomore Aleksi Huson finished with 35 saves in goal for the Sabers. Minnetonka outshot Shakopee 38-18.
Vogel led the Sabers in points this season with 40 (18 goals, 22 assists). Simpson had 39 points (24 goals, 15 assists), followed by Steinhoff (5 goals, 21 assists), Jere Huson (8 goals, 15 assists), Roder (9 goals, 11 assists), eighth-grader Cole Bumgarner (4 goals, 14 assists), junior Linus Toward (5 goals, 8 assists), sophomore Easton Langemo (5 goals, 6 assists), junior Lucas Larson (3 goals, 7 assists) and junior Sam Zovic (2 goals, 6 assists).
In goal, Aleksi Huson finished the season two shutouts, a .903 save percentage and a 3.04 goals-against average.