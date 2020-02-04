Youth, middle school and high school football programs may apply now through March 9 for USA Football’s equipment grant program, offering $1 million in resources to benefit young athletes.
All schools and youth football organizations that are 501(c)(3) compliant may submit applications by 5 p.m. ET on Monday, March 9, at usafootball.com/grants.
USA Football awards grants based on need, merit and a program’s commitment to coaching education and best practices. Applications are submitted online.
Grants are valued up to $1,000 and provide resources from official USA Football partners:
- Tackle football equipment from Riddell
- Field and practice equipment from Gilman Gear and Shadowman Sports
- Portable field lines from Port-a-Field
- Background checks from Peopletrail
- Wearable technology from Catapult
USA Football’s equipment grant program is made possible through the NFL Foundation. The NFL Foundation is the league’s nonprofit organization representing the 32 NFL clubs. Its mission is to support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football and the communities which support the game.