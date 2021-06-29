The Shakopee wrestling team has been the state's dominant program over the last three years and Alex Van Krevelen is now in charge of it.
Van Krevelen was recently named head coach of the Sabers, taking over for Marcus Levesseur, who was the interim coach this past season, but did not take the head coaching job for next winter.
Levessuer took over for Jim Jackson, who stepped down as coach back in September. Jackson led the program for five seasons, winning back-to-back Class 3A state titles in 2019 and 2020 and finishing as state runner-up in 2018.
Levessuer led the Sabers to another crown this past winter finishing the season with a perfect 26-0 record.
So Van Krevelen is not taking over program that's rebuilding. However, the Sabers did lost a strong senior class, which included Blake West, winner of the last two state titles at 113 pounds, and Joey and Tommy Johnson, who have a combined career record of 239-31.
Joey was fourth at state at 195 pounds this past season, while Tommy was runner-up at 220.
In total, Van Krevelen will have to replace nine seniors who saw significant varsity time and have been a big part of the Sabers' emergence as the state's elite program.
But Van Krevelen is ready for the challenge.
"Shakopee is the three-time defending state champion in AAA and I'm excited to start my head coaching career with such a great program," he said. "The pressure will be on to continue (the team's) excellence and I cannot wait for the challenge."
Van Krevelen is familiar with the Sabers program. He's was an assistant coach at Prior Lake under longtime coach Joe Block for the last seven years.
So Van Krevelen was part of Prior Lake's staff in 2015 when the Lakers beat Shakopee for the Section 3AAA title en route to third-place finish at state.
It was the last time Prior Lake has beaten the Sabers in a dual. The Lakers are 0-7 versus Shakopee since that win.
Shakopee and Prior Lake will not meet in a section title match next year. The Sabers were moved to Section 6AAA during the Minnesota State High School League's section realignment last April, so the two programs will square off in South Suburban Conference action and potentially state if they both get there.
Van Krevelen said it's hard to stay goodbye to Prior Lake, but opportunity for him to run a program has knocked.
Van Krevelen was also a big part of the Lakers' football program under coach Matt Gegenheimer. He was named the head coach of the sophomore team in 2017.
"I gave everything I had (at Prior Lake), but sometimes you need to know when it's time to move on," Krevelen said. "I know this decision was needed to continue with the goals I have in my career.
"I take with me to Shakopee so much knowledge gained from Coach Block, Coach Gegenheimer and the rest of the Prior Lake wrestling and football staff. The memories forged in that wrestling room and on that football field will never be forgotten," Kevevelen added.