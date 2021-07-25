Jackson Vogel will represent the Shakopee boys hockey team in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League.
The junior will be the first-ever Saber to play in the eight-team fall league that was founded in 2007.
The league's goal is to give the state's top players another way to face top-flight competition and get more exposure without leaving their homes or missing all of the great experiences that high school hockey provides.
Vogel made the TDS Transportation roster. Training camps are held in August. The season starts in September and ends in late October.
Vogel had a big sophomore season for the Sabers last winter. He led the team in points with 24 (11 goals, 13 assists).
Shakopee had a breakthrough season last year. The team had a 9-6-3 overall record (9-5-3 in the South Suburban Conference).
The nine SSC wins for the Sabers is three more league victories than the program had in the previous five seasons combined (6-91-4 record). Shakopee also ended a streak of 14 straight losing seasons.
The last time the program had double-digit wins was the 2009-2010 season (10-16 overall). Its last winning campaign was in 2005-06 when it finished 14-10-2.
Shakopee didn't get to compete in the Section 2AA playoffs last winter. Due to a positive COVID-19 test on the team, the Sabers were forced to pull out of the postseason before it started.
The Sabers graduated 12 seniors from last year's squad, but Vogel represents a program that seems to be on the rise.
Overall, the SSC has just total players selected for the Elite League, the fewest in the last 10 years. Both Prior Lake and Lakeville South have five players on rosters, while Lakeville North and Rosemount both have one.
Cretin-Derham Hall has the most players selected to play among the metro schools with eight, followed by Edina, Benilde-St. Margaret's and Andover with six and Maple Grove and Hill-Murray with five.
Two squads in the Elite League feature northern players from Section 7AA and 8AA. Grand Rapids leads the northern schools with 10 players selected, followed by Moorhead with nine and Hermantown with six.
More on the Elite League and all the rosters can be found at hselitehockey.com.