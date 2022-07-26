Last fall, Jackson Vogel was the first-ever player from the Shakopee boys hockey program to be selected for the Upper Midwest High School Elite League.
Now, he's also the second.
The senior will play in the league that was founded in 2007 for a second straight season, making the TDS Transportation roster.
The league's goal is to give the state's top players another way to face top-flight competition and get more exposure without leaving their homes or missing all of the experiences that high school hockey provides.
Training camps are held in August. The season starts in September and runs through late October. In 19 games last fall, Vogel finished with a goal and six assists for TDS Transportation.
Vogel has been one of the the Sabers' top offensive players over the last two seasons. Last winter, he led the team in assists with 22 and in points with 40, while he was also second on the team in goals scored with 18.
As a sophomore, Vogel led Shakopee in points with 24 (11 goals, 13 assists).
Shakopee's program is starting to emerge and Vogel has been a big part of it. The team went 9-6-3 in Vogel's sophomore season and finished 12-13-1 last winter.
In South Suburban Conference play, the Sabers have a 16-15-4 mark over the last two seasons.
In total, the SSC will have 10 players competing in the Elite League this fall. Lakeville South has the most with six, while Eastview, Rosemount and Prior Lake all have one player like Shakopee.
The 10 players is the fewest the SSC has had over the last 12 years.
Minnetonka has the most players in the league with 10, followed by Cretin-Derham Hall with eight, Edina with seven and Benilde-St. Margaret's with five.
Hermantown leads the northern schools (Section 7 and 8) with seven players selected, followed by Grand Rapids with six and Duluth East, Moorhead and Warroad each with five.
More on the Elite League and all the rosters can be found at hselitehockey.com.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
