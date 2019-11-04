Shakopee grad Karl Wachter earned his third All-MIAC Cross Country Honors by placing third out of 219 runners in the MIAC Cross Country Championships held at Carlton College on Saturday, November 2.
He led the University of St. Thomas team to a second place finish, which is the highest team finish for the Tommies since 2012.
Carleton won the meet with 50 points, St. Thomas, 2nd with 63 points, and St. Olaf, 3rd with 69 points.
Wachter is a senior, mechanical engineering student at the University of St. Thomas. He graduated from Shakopee High School in 2016.