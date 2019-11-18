St. Thomas University senior Karl Wachter finished in sixth place at the NCAA Division III Central Regional Championships in Waverly, Iowa on Saturday.
That sixth place finish earned Wachter All-Region honors.
Wachter finished the meet in 25 minutes, 43 seconds to finish in sixth place and help the Tommies finish in fourth place in the team standings.
That strong run by Wachter and the top-4 finish earned the Tommies an at-large bid for this weekend's NCAA Championships in Louisville, Ken.
St. Thomas was one of 16 teams to earn an at-large bid for the 32-team NCAA meet.
This is the second year in a row that St. Thomas has earned an at-large bid. Last year, the team finished in 30th place.
Wachter, a Shakopee graduate, finished in 76th place last season at the NCAA Championships.