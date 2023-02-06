Wrestling weights

There will be not 106-pound weight class next year for boys wrestling. It will be 107 pounds as the Minnesota State High School will drop from 14 weight divisions back to 13.

 Twitter photo by @SaberWrestle

Dropping weight is part of being a wrestler, but Minnesota State High School League is dropping an entire weight class.

The League's Board of Directors approved a proposal to go to back to 13 weights at its scheduled meeting Feb. 2 for both boys and girls starting in the 2023-24 school year.

