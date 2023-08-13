Maddie Lipetzky

Maddie Lipetzky, a 2022 Shakopee High School graduate, was sixth in kills and third in blocks in her first season at the University of North Dakota last year.

 Courtesy photo/Russell Hons, University of North Dakota

Can Maddie Lipetzky make a bigger impact in her second season on the Division I volleyball court.

The 2022 Shakopee High School graduate had a role in her first season at the University of North Dakota last season. She made 15 starts and appeared in 19 matches as the the Fighting Hawks finished with a 12-18 overall, 9-9 in the Summit League.

