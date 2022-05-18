The Shakopee softball team had its 13-game win streak end, but the Sabers still looked primed for the playoffs.
Eighth-ranked Shakopee improved to 16-2 overall with an 11-5 win at Chaska May 17 in a battle of section foes. The Sabers earned a 14-7 win versus Farmington May 16 and lost 4-1 at home to Prior Lake May 12 in a pair of South Suburban Conference games.
Shakopee's other SSC loss this spring is to No. 1 Rosemount, the Class 4A defending state champions.
The Sabers (13-2 in the SSC) are 4-1 against section teams, splitting two games with Prior Lake, while also beating Minnetonka and Waconia.
The Section 2AAA tournament will start May 24 with the quarterfinals. The title game is set for June 2, and the entire tourney will be played at Miller Park in Eden Prairie.
Third-ranked Chanhassen (15-1) looks to be the No. 1 seed, while Eden Prairie (12-6) will likely be No. 3, followed by Prior Lake (11-7), Minnetonka (8-10), Bloomington Jefferson (8-6), Chaska (7-10) and Waconia (6-10).
Complete brackets can be found at mshsl.org/section-events when they are released.
Chanhassen is the defending champion. The Storm have won three of the last five section crowns. Shakopee last won it in 2018, while Eden Prairie was the champion in 2019. There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the win over Chaska, Shakopee scored five runs in the fourth inning and four more in the fifth to erase a 4-0 deficit.
Senior Riley Leadstrom smacked two home runs for the Sabers, finishing 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Junior Rayni Bresnahan went 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI, while junior Raegan Kraft was 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs.
Sophomore Rees Hopkins also drove in a pair of runs for Shakopee, while senior Morgan Weiner finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Sophomore Lilly Treml finished 2 for 5 with a stolen base and a run scored.
Senior Paige Strehlow got the win in relief, working five innings and giving up one run while striking out seven. Sophomore Maddie Soule starred and allowed four runs (three earned) in two innings with three strikeouts.
In beating Farmington, Leadstrom had another big day. She finished 2 for 4 with a double, home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. Hopkins was 3 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored, while Treml finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Kraft also had a pair of hits and an RBI, while Weiner, Bresnahan and Summer Roberts each had one RBI.
Shakopee scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 14-7 lead.
Strehlow started and worked three innings, giving up four runs (three earned) with four strikeouts. Sophomore Sylvia Shromoff got the win in relief going four innings and allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out three.
In the loss to Prior Lake, the Sabers managed just four hits, all singles, from Hopkins, Treml, Bresnahan and sophomore Chayse Doering. Treml had the team's lone RBI, scoring Hopkins.
Prior Lake broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Schromoff started and went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run while fanning seven. Strehlow took the loss in 2 1/3 innings or work, allowing three runs (one earned) with two strikeouts.