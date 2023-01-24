The Shakopee dance team earned a first at the Rosemount Invitational Jan. 14.
For the first time in program history, the Sabers earned a first-place finish at an invitational, winning the high kick competition in the six-team field with five ranking points.
Eagan also finished with five points, but Shakopee won the tiebreaker. Waconia ended up third (8), followed by Roseville (12), Northfield (15) and the host Irish (18).
Shakopee ended up third in jazz with 8.5 points. Eagan took the top spot (3), followed by Waconia (6.5). Northfield ended up fourth (13), followed by Roseville (14) and Rosemount (18).
The Sabers, who also danced in the pregame show before Minnesota Timberwolves game Jan. 19 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, hope to keep their momentum going in the Section 2AAA competition which is Feb. 4 at Chanhassen High School.
The top three teams in jazz and high kick make the state field, something the Sabers have never done.
Section 2AAA has one of the toughest fields in the state with the likes of perennial powers Wayzata, Chaska, Edina and Eden Prairie. Other teams include Minnetonka, Waconia, Chanhassen, Hopkins, Robbinsdale Cooper and Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Meanwhile, in the South Suburban Conference Championships back on Dec. 17 in Apple Valley, Shakopee ended up seventh in both jazz and high kick. Eastview won both titles.
The Sabers' captains this season are Abby Drees, Sydney Skarie and Alexis Taylor.
The rest of the roster includes Ella Fitzgibbons, Lexi Boran, Sophia Londono, Claire Bengston, Addi Kaiser, Addie Zabel, Izzy Botten, Jazmyne Muneton, Kennah Batesel, Izzy Barsness, Eva Borggren, Vivan Bauschke, Isley Rood, Celine Thomas, Jazzy Gudmunson and Cassie Brier.
Sam Sayer is the team's head coach with Erin Bornholdt Sydney Lebens, Katelynn Dub and Sara Olsonoski the assistants.
This year's Class 3A state competition is set for Feb. 17-18 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jazz is the first day, followed by high kick.
Eastview is the defending champion in both dances. The Lightning have won 11 of the last 14 state kick crowns and six of the last nine in jazz.