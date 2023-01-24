Sabers Dance

The Shakopee dance team took first in high kick and third in jazz at the Rosemount Invitational Jan. 14. Members of the team are, front row, from left: Ella Fitzgibbons, Lexi Boran, Sophia Londono, Abby Drees, Sydney Skarie, Alexis Taylor, Claire Bengston and Addi Kaiser. Second row: Addie Zabel, Izzy Botten, Jazmyne Muneton, Kennah Batesel, Izzy Barsness and Eva Borggren. Third row: Vivan Bauschke, Isley Rood, Celine Thomas, Jazzy Gudmunson and Cassie Brier. Fourth row: Coaches Erin Bornholdt, Sydney Lebens, Katelynn Dub, Sam Sayer and Sara Olsonoski.

 Submitted photo

The Shakopee dance team earned a first at the Rosemount Invitational Jan. 14.

For the first time in program history, the Sabers earned a first-place finish at an invitational, winning the high kick competition in the six-team field with five ranking points.

