The Shakopee football team is on a roll heading into the Class 6A playoffs.
The Sabers wrapped up the regular season Nov. 11 with a 29-12 home win over Edina, getting 126 yards rushing and a touchdown from senior Trevon Lusian and 119 yards and two scores from senior quarterback David Bigaouette.
Shakopee went into the game off of a 35-0 blowout win Nov. 6 at Wayzata, the defending Class 6A state champions.
The Sabers opened the season with a pair of losses to No. 3-ranked St. Michael-Albertville (29-26) and No. 2 Eden Prairie (52-0), but finished with four straight wins which earned them the No. 2 seed out of Section 6 behind Eden Prairie (6-0).
Wayzata (2-4) earned the No. 3 seed in Section 6, followed by Edina (1-5), Minnetonka (1-5) and Hopkins (3-3).
Shakopee will open the Class 6A playoffs at home Nov. 17, taking on Eagan (1-5), the No. 7 seed out of Section 3, starting at 7 p.m.
There will be no state tournament this fall, but three rounds of the Class 6A playoffs will be played. Second-round play is Nov. 21 with the final round Nov. 27, which would be final eight teams remaining from 31-team bracket.
The higher seed is home throughout the playoffs.
Top-ranked Lakeville South (6-0) is the No. 1 seed from Section 3. Michael-Albertville (5-1) is the top seed from Section 5 and Stillwater (4-2) is seeded No. 1 out of Section 4. Shakopee won at Stillwater 49-0 back on Oct. 30.
Three teams were forced to pull out of the 6A playoffs due to COVID-19 — Maple Grove (4-1), Forest Lake (3-2) and Buffalo (0-5). For complete Class 6A brackets, go to legacy.mshsl.org.
If Shakopee wins its opening playoff game, it will get the winner of third-seeded Champlin Park (2-3) and sixth-seeded White Bear Lake (2-3) at home in the second round.
Last season, the Sabers made the state field for the first time since 1981 when they upset top-seeded Totino Grace 21-6 in the second round of the playoffs. Shakopee lost in the state quarterfinals, falling 9-7 to Lakeville North.
Meanwhile, in the win over Edina, the Sabers rushed for 296 total yards and four touchdowns. Senior Seth Bakken scored Shakopee's first touchdown, scoring from eight yards out in the second quarter to put his team up 10-0.
Junior Owen Forsythe opened the scoring for the Sabers connecting on a 27-yard field goal eariler in the second quarter.
Bigaouette put Shakopee up 16-0 with a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Both of Edina's touchdowns came in the the fourth quarter, but the Sabers offset those scores with short scoring runs from Bigaoutette and Lusian.
In the win over Wayzata, Shakopee led 14-0 at the break and 21-0 after three quarters.
Lusian dominated on the ground, rushing 25 times for 197 yards and four scores. Bigaouette had 105 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Senior Sam Treml led the Shakopee defense with 10 tackles, while senior Tanner Larson, junior Aaron Lee and sophomore Garrison Monroe each had five.
Treml and seniors Luke Potter and Deven Eastern each had a sack for the Sabers. Eastern and senior Harrison Bengston both recovered a fumble.